At least one smuggler believed shot in Mahaica operation

…820 cases of chicken, 390 cases of Corona, assorted liquor and boat seized

Authorities believe that they know exactly who the smugglers are in Monday’s shooting which left an officer of the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) nursing a bullet wound.

On Tuesday, the officer was operated on and the bullet removed, CANU’s head, Leslie Ramlall, disclosed Monday.

While there has been no official statement from authorities, yesterday, Crime Chief (ag), Michael Kingston, did confirm that an “operation” is ongoing. He did not disclose details.

CANU, officials of the Guyana Revenue Authority enforcement arm and a police team, were part of a joint operation Monday night at Bee Hive, Mahaica. There, they were able to stop of boat filled with smuggled liquor and beer, and chicken from entering. It is believed that the items came from Suriname.

The party of law officials reportedly challenged the smugglers to halt but came under fire.

The CANU officer was hit in the shoulder.

It is believed that in the ensuing return of fire from lawmen, someone was hit as suddenly, all went quiet.

While no one was reportedly arrested, the law officials have a strong idea that the person is a known smuggler from Mahaica. He was reportedly let out of prison for the same offence about a year ago.

On Tuesday, GRA confirmed that 65 cases assorted liquor, 390 cases of Corona beers, 820 cases of chicken and 10 cases of Milo were among the items seized. The haul also included several cases of condensed milk.

The authorities have also seized one wooden vessel, about 60-65 feet that was powered with four 75hp Yamaha outboard motors.

The Mahaica foreshore area is a preferred area for smugglers because of its remoteness.

The vessel which was reportedly seized Monday night was stuck in the mud but taken to the Hope sluice area yesterday where the items were offloaded.