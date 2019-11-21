Latest update November 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

At least one smuggler believed shot in Mahaica operation

Nov 21, 2019 News 0

…820 cases of chicken, 390 cases of Corona, assorted liquor and boat seized

Authorities believe that they know exactly who the smugglers are in Monday’s shooting which left an officer of the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) nursing a bullet wound.

Some of the seized items being removed at the sluice doors at Hope, East Coast Demerara.

Some of the seized items being removed at the sluice doors at Hope, East Coast Demerara.

On Tuesday, the officer was operated on and the bullet removed, CANU’s head, Leslie Ramlall, disclosed Monday.
While there has been no official statement from authorities, yesterday, Crime Chief (ag), Michael Kingston, did confirm that an “operation” is ongoing. He did not disclose details.
CANU, officials of the Guyana Revenue Authority enforcement arm and a police team, were part of a joint operation Monday night at Bee Hive, Mahaica. There, they were able to stop of boat filled with smuggled liquor and beer, and chicken from entering. It is believed that the items came from Suriname.
The party of law officials reportedly challenged the smugglers to halt but came under fire.
The CANU officer was hit in the shoulder.
It is believed that in the ensuing return of fire from lawmen, someone was hit as suddenly, all went quiet.
While no one was reportedly arrested, the law officials have a strong idea that the person is a known smuggler from Mahaica. He was reportedly let out of prison for the same offence about a year ago.
On Tuesday, GRA confirmed that 65 cases assorted liquor, 390 cases of Corona beers, 820 cases of chicken and 10 cases of Milo were among the items seized. The haul also included several cases of condensed milk.
The authorities have also seized one wooden vessel, about 60-65 feet that was powered with four 75hp Yamaha outboard motors.
The Mahaica foreshore area is a preferred area for smugglers because of its remoteness.
The vessel which was reportedly seized Monday night was stuck in the mud but taken to the Hope sluice area yesterday where the items were offloaded.

More in this category

Sports

Krishnamurty, Rodrigues half centuries, bowlers sink WI Women to series whitewash

Krishnamurty, Rodrigues half centuries, bowlers sink WI Women to...

Nov 21, 2019

By Zaheer Mohamed Half centuries by Veda Krishnamurty and Jemimah Rodrigues along with some steady bowling handed India Women a 61-run victory against the West Indies Women in the final T20...
Read More
2019 National Schools’ Championships District 10 leads with two days to go

2019 National Schools’ Championships District...

Nov 21, 2019

Zeeburg overcome Cornelia Ida

Zeeburg overcome Cornelia Ida

Nov 21, 2019

Tuschen, Corneila Ida, Leonora Masjid victorious

Tuschen, Corneila Ida, Leonora Masjid victorious

Nov 21, 2019

Trophy Stall supports Rio Indoor Street-ball championship

Trophy Stall supports Rio Indoor Street-ball...

Nov 21, 2019

Softball Cricket Competition & Chutney Show set for Zeeburg on Nov. 30

Softball Cricket Competition & Chutney Show...

Nov 21, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019