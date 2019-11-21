Latest update November 21st, 2019 12:59 AM

2019 National Schools’ Championships District 10 leads with two days to go

Four days have elapsed in the 59th National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track & Field Championships and with action remaining today and tomorrow in the athletics arm of the annual event, the defending champions, District 10 (Upper Demerara/Kwakwani) are leading the points standing with an impressive 269 points.

District 10’s Jennis Benjamin recorded an impressive 1.95m record to win the boys’ under-20 high jump.

Action in the female teachers’ under-21 100m.

Jennis Benjamin won the Boys under-20 100m final and the high jump.

District 10 also are ahead in the Teachers’ championships with a superior 79 points with New Amsterdam (District 15) second with 59 points.
At the National Track & Field Center (NTFC), Leonora, yesterday, Linden Technical Institute’s Jennis Benjamin was one of the standout student-athletes of the day and his record breaking efforts surely helped the defending champions secure their dominant position at the end of the day.
Benjamin shattered the record books with an outstanding 1.95m leap in the boys’ under-20 High Jump, resetting Corentyne’s Okemi Porter’s previous mark of 1.78m that was set last year. After besting Porter’s mark, Benjamin was urged on by the fans in the stands who clapped him on before he cleared the 1.80m, 1.85m, 1.90m and 1.95m marks. However, on the 1.97m bar, he cleared it thrice but his heel clipped the bar on each attempt.
Benjamin would win the under-20 boys’ 100m final later in the day with a respectable time of 10.97s, edging Enkosie Leitch of Corentyne who was second in 10.98s while Osmond Gilead of New Amsterdam/Canje finished some distance behind for third in 11.14s.
Among the record breakers yesterday was Deshana Skeete of District 10 who lowered her own record in the girls’ under-100m to 12.12 seconds, while Timothy Springer of East Georgetown set a new record of 3.47m in the boys’ under-8 long jump and Eron Leitch bettered Melon Lowefield’s U-16 boys’ Long jump record of 6.47m after jumping 7.10m.
Today’s action will be highlighted with the 1500m and 200m finals at the NTFC, Leonora.

New 2019