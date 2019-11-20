Smith Memorial Congregational Church will be 176 on Sunday

Latest update November 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
This Sunday will mark 176 years since the Smith Memorial Congregational Church opened its doors for worship. The occasion will be celebrated by an anniversary service on Sunday, November 24, at 09:00 hrs at the church’s Brickdam location.
According to a statement by the Pastor, retired Judge Oslen Small, the church was erected as a tribute to the memory of Reverend John Smith. Its north to south construction was intended to eb a protest in support of Rev. Smith.
Smith was a London Missionary Society Minister, who was sentenced to die by hanging for the role he allegedly played in the notorious East Coast Demerara Slave Insurrection of 1823.
Smith died as a prisoner on February 6, 1824. He subsequently came to be known as the ‘Demerara Martyr’ as a result of the circumstances surrounding his death.
He had arrived in Demerara in 1817 to succeed the Reverend John Wray, pioneer, missionary Society at Bethel Chapel at Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara. Like his predecessor Wray, Smith gave instructions to the slaves.
They taught them to read the Bible and Catechism. Smith, as in the case of John Wray, did much to lay the foundation of schooling and education for their congregation.
Quamina, a slave and senior deacon at Bethel Chapel then located at Le Ressouvenir, his son Jack Gladstone, and other slaves suffered death for the role they allegedly played during the 1823 uprising, which had as its goal, the freedom of the slaves.
On November 24, 1843, exactly 20 years after the date on which Reverend Smith was sentenced to death, Smith Memorial Church was opened as a tribute to the work and suffering that he had to endure on behalf of his deacons, members and other followers.
The Church is situated on the south eastern shoulder of Brickdam, Georgetown. It has been deemed a heritage site since 2010 by the Guyana National Trust.
Nov 20, 2019Hodge’ maiden ton goes in vain as Volcanoes lose by 22 run By Sean Devers in Trinidad In a game delayed by 45 minutes due to some showers a handful of fans watched Guyana Jaguars beat Windwards...
Nov 20, 2019
Nov 20, 2019
Nov 20, 2019
Nov 20, 2019
Nov 20, 2019
In giving up his British citizenship, Carl Greenidge issued a statement which contains the following words; “UK citizenship... more
Every citizen is required to register. But no citizen is compelled to vote. One of the objectives of the political elites... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Called by any other name, there was a coup d’état in Bolivia on November 10. To be clear, an elected... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]