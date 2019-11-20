Latest update November 20th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Smith Memorial Congregational Church will be 176 on Sunday

Nov 20, 2019 News 0

This Sunday will mark 176 years since the Smith Memorial Congregational Church opened its doors for worship. The occasion will be celebrated by an anniversary service on Sunday, November 24, at 09:00 hrs at the church’s Brickdam location.

Smith Memorial Congregational Church

Reverend John Smith (Photo Credit: Missionaries of the world)

According to a statement by the Pastor, retired Judge Oslen Small, the church was erected as a tribute to the memory of Reverend John Smith. Its north to south construction was intended to eb a protest in support of Rev. Smith.
Smith was a London Missionary Society Minister, who was sentenced to die by hanging for the role he allegedly played in the notorious East Coast Demerara Slave Insurrection of 1823.
Smith died as a prisoner on February 6, 1824. He subsequently came to be known as the ‘Demerara Martyr’ as a result of the circumstances surrounding his death.
He had arrived in Demerara in 1817 to succeed the Reverend John Wray, pioneer, missionary Society at Bethel Chapel at Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara. Like his predecessor Wray, Smith gave instructions to the slaves.
They taught them to read the Bible and Catechism. Smith, as in the case of John Wray, did much to lay the foundation of schooling and education for their congregation.
Quamina, a slave and senior deacon at Bethel Chapel then located at Le Ressouvenir, his son Jack Gladstone, and other slaves suffered death for the role they allegedly played during the 1823 uprising, which had as its goal, the freedom of the slaves.
On November 24, 1843, exactly 20 years after the date on which Reverend Smith was sentenced to death, Smith Memorial Church was opened as a tribute to the work and suffering that he had to endure on behalf of his deacons, members and other followers.
The Church is situated on the south eastern shoulder of Brickdam, Georgetown. It has been deemed a heritage site since 2010 by the Guyana National Trust.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Colonial Medical Cup Super50…Record opening stand by Chanderpaul & Hemraj set up Jaguars’ win

Colonial Medical Cup Super50…Record opening stand by...

Nov 20, 2019

Hodge’ maiden ton goes in vain as Volcanoes lose by 22 run By Sean Devers in Trinidad In a game delayed by 45 minutes due to some showers a handful of fans watched Guyana Jaguars beat Windwards...
Read More
Clarke sets new discus record

Clarke sets new discus record

Nov 20, 2019

Guyana’s Sensei Pollard excels in T&T tourney

Guyana’s Sensei Pollard excels in T&T...

Nov 20, 2019

King retains Group four championship

King retains Group four championship

Nov 20, 2019

Guyana to host three-match basketball series against Grenada

Guyana to host three-match basketball series...

Nov 20, 2019

Brian Tiwari birthday tournament set for Saturday, Sunday at Den Amstel

Brian Tiwari birthday tournament set for...

Nov 20, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Civic and democratic duty

    Every citizen is required to register. But no citizen is compelled to vote. One of the objectives of the political elites... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019