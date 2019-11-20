Murder accused injured in prison fight

Twenty-four-year-old Ashaka John, a block maker of 109 ‘A’ Field Sophia, Georgetown, is in prison charged with murder of Jason Bowen, a Store Manager. Over the weekend the defendant was injured by one of his fellow inmates during a fight.

John did not show up to court when the matter was called on Monday.

On Monday last, a police officer went to the Lusignan prison to transport prisoners to court. When he asked for John he was told by a prison officer that the said prisoner was injured and is currently at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he is being treated for his injuries.

It is unclear about the nature of the injuries John sustained, since a medical report from the hospital is still outstanding.

John’s matter is before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

John was not required to plead to the murder charge which was made indictable. The charge alleged that on October 12, 2019, at Church Street, Queenstown, Georgetown, he murdered Jason Bowen, 32, a Store Manager.

The court was informed by Attorney-at-law George Thomas, who is representing the defendant, that his client is mentally unstable and he was appointed to a doctor at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (G.P.H.C).

Police prosecutor Neville Jeffers then added that the order was made by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) while John was in custody. His next appointment was on October 25, 2019.

According to information received, the now dead Bowen was chased by John who was trying to rob him. Bowen then ran on the bridge of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition on Church Street, Queenstown.

The suspect and Bowen got into a scuffle, resulting in Bowen being severely beaten and strangled. The suspect after committing the crime attempted to escape.

However, he was apprehended by public-spirited citizens and handed over to the police, placed into custody and later charged for the offence.