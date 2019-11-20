Ball marks 244th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps

The U.S. Marine Security Guards marked the occasion of the 244th anniversary of the forming of the United States Marine Corps at the Guyana Marriot Hotel in Georgetown.

Ambassador Sarah Ann Lynch was guest of honor while the guest speaker was retired Colonel Brian Chin.

Ambassador Lynch hailed the work of the work of the Marine Security Guards for their dedication to protect U.S. Embassies around the world and their role in ensuring the safe and secure conduct of U.S. diplomacy.

Currently 182 U.S. Embassies are guarded by U.S. Marines.

The Ambassador read a greeting from the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, thanking the Marines for their professional integrity and service to their nation.