Man pronounced dead after burial and exhumation

A head on motorcycle collision in Region Nine on Saturday has left one man seriously injured and another dead. But in a bizarre twist, the dead victim was only pronounced dead after he was buried by grieving family members and exhumed.

According to information received, the incident occurred at 14:30 hrs in the Rupunau Church yard, South Central Rupununi, Region Nine.

Kaieteur News understands that 25-year-old Baldwin Wilson and 31-year-old Ben Aguilar were both on their motorcycles, reportedly travelling at a fast pace in the church yard when they collided.

Both riders fell and sustained injures about their bodies.

Baldwin Wilson was picked up by public spirited citizens and taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital where he was admitted and is said to be in a stable condition.

Ben Aguilar however did not follow the same steps.

Instead, family members who heard of the accident rushed to the scene and presumed that he was simply dead.

His family members removed his unconscious body from the scene and took it home where they immediately began funeral arrangements.

According to information received, police had not heard about the accident, but when they did, they were baffled as to where the second victim was.

When they arrived at the man’s home, police were shocked to learn that the man was already buried in the backyard.

Police were then forced to exhume the body and transport it to the Lethem Regional Hospital, where it was pronounced dead on arrival.

This move should have been the first step before burial arrangements. But according to the Regional Commander, Superintendent Keithon King, it is the culture of the people in the area to immediately bury the dead.

The Commander disclosed that an autopsy, expected to be conducted soon, will determine what exactly caused Aguilar’s death.

Investigations are ongoing.