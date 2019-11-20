Linden business people alarmed by spike in crime

– To meet with subject Ministers today

A group of business people in Linden are expected to meet with the Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, today to address concerns over a reported spike in robberies, gang- related shootings and other serious crimes in the mining town.

Kaieteur News understands that the concerns were so dire that members of the business community formed a group in a bid to collectively address the situation. The business owners also concerned about the influx of Chinese businesses in Region Ten.

As such, the meeting today will feature prominent Lindener, Dr Vincent Adams, and Minister of Business Haimraj Rajkumar.

A representative of the group, who spoke to Kaieteur News last evening, explained that the group held its first meeting recently, where among other things the issue of crime was raised.

“We decided that it needed the attention of the Minister because the crime has gone out of control.”

“Robbery particularly, is something that people don’t feel safe conducting business here in Linden and that will definitely affect our livelihood.

“We don’t want to believe that the police in Linden are not helping but rather that they lack the resources to do so.”

“Crime is not the only thing that is affecting us here, so we are hoping that as a collective body, we will be able to address those other concerns as well.”

Earlier this year the police ‘E’ division (Linden-Kwakwani) announced that they were closely monitoring incidences of escalating gang-related violence in the jurisdiction

Last year, the division recorded an increase in serious crimes for the period January to August 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017.

According to the statistics offences such as murder, robbery, break and enter and larceny, rape and burglary have so far all recorded increases in the division for 2018.

However, the stats pointed to an improvement in clear up rates (cases which were brought before the court).

The comparative figures coming out of the division has indicated that, so far for the specified period in 2018, there were three cases of murder as compared to two cases in 2017, which represents a 50 per cent increase.

Break and entry and larceny, which are prevalent in Linden, saw an overall increase of 15 percent.

Burglary saw eight reports in 2018, with five cases being derived from this figure as opposed to four; and two respectively in 2017. There were clear up rates of 66 per cent and 44 per cent respectively.