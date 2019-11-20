Latest update November 20th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GECOM to extend Hydronie registration office

Nov 20, 2019 News 0

The National Procurement and tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened 41 bids for 11 major governmental projects. One notable project was the extension of the registration office at Hydronie, East Bank Essequibo in Region Three.
Other noteworthy plans included the supply and installation of two mortuary freezers in four chambers and the construction of access road to a new laboratory facility for the Guyana National Bureau of Standards.

 

Ministry of Agriculture- NAREI
Supply and delivery of one new motor vehicle for Mangrove Management Programme

 

 

Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)
Extension of registration office at Hydronie, East Bank Essequibo, Region 3

 

 

 

Guyana Defense Force (GDF)
Rehabilitation works, Lot 1- Warrant officers accommodations at Base Camp Stephenson (Retender)

 

 

Rehabilitation works at Timber Wharf Coast Guard Base, Fort Island Essequibo (Retender)

 

 

Construction of HDPE RC Culvert, Agri Corps, Gardens of Eden, East Bank Demerara (Retender)

 

 

 

Ministry of Public Telecommunications
Supply and delivery of uninterruptible power source, surge protectors and filtering system, and additional batteries

 

 

Renovation works and functional enhancements to call centre building at Kara Kara, Linden, Region 10 (Retender)

 

 

Ministry of Communities
Supply and installation of two mortuary freezers- four chambers

 

 

Supply and installation of one new anesthesia (workstation) machine

 

 

 

Ministry of Business
Construction of access road to new laboratory facility for the Guyana National Bureau of Standards

 

 

 

Public Utilities Commission
Employment of expert- telecommunication consultant

More in this category

Sports

Colonial Medical Cup Super50…Record opening stand by Chanderpaul & Hemraj set up Jaguars’ win

Colonial Medical Cup Super50…Record opening stand by...

Nov 20, 2019

Hodge’ maiden ton goes in vain as Volcanoes lose by 22 run By Sean Devers in Trinidad In a game delayed by 45 minutes due to some showers a handful of fans watched Guyana Jaguars beat Windwards...
Read More
Clarke sets new discus record

Clarke sets new discus record

Nov 20, 2019

Guyana’s Sensei Pollard excels in T&T tourney

Guyana’s Sensei Pollard excels in T&T...

Nov 20, 2019

King retains Group four championship

King retains Group four championship

Nov 20, 2019

Guyana to host three-match basketball series against Grenada

Guyana to host three-match basketball series...

Nov 20, 2019

Brian Tiwari birthday tournament set for Saturday, Sunday at Den Amstel

Brian Tiwari birthday tournament set for...

Nov 20, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Civic and democratic duty

    Every citizen is required to register. But no citizen is compelled to vote. One of the objectives of the political elites... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019