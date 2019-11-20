GECOM to extend Hydronie registration office

Latest update November 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
The National Procurement and tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened 41 bids for 11 major governmental projects. One notable project was the extension of the registration office at Hydronie, East Bank Essequibo in Region Three.
Other noteworthy plans included the supply and installation of two mortuary freezers in four chambers and the construction of access road to a new laboratory facility for the Guyana National Bureau of Standards.
Ministry of Agriculture- NAREI
Supply and delivery of one new motor vehicle for Mangrove Management Programme
Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)
Extension of registration office at Hydronie, East Bank Essequibo, Region 3
Guyana Defense Force (GDF)
Rehabilitation works, Lot 1- Warrant officers accommodations at Base Camp Stephenson (Retender)
Rehabilitation works at Timber Wharf Coast Guard Base, Fort Island Essequibo (Retender)
Construction of HDPE RC Culvert, Agri Corps, Gardens of Eden, East Bank Demerara (Retender)
Ministry of Public Telecommunications
Supply and delivery of uninterruptible power source, surge protectors and filtering system, and additional batteries
Renovation works and functional enhancements to call centre building at Kara Kara, Linden, Region 10 (Retender)
Ministry of Communities
Supply and installation of two mortuary freezers- four chambers
Supply and installation of one new anesthesia (workstation) machine
Ministry of Business
Construction of access road to new laboratory facility for the Guyana National Bureau of Standards
Public Utilities Commission
Employment of expert- telecommunication consultant
Nov 20, 2019Hodge’ maiden ton goes in vain as Volcanoes lose by 22 run By Sean Devers in Trinidad In a game delayed by 45 minutes due to some showers a handful of fans watched Guyana Jaguars beat Windwards...
Nov 20, 2019
Nov 20, 2019
Nov 20, 2019
Nov 20, 2019
Nov 20, 2019
In giving up his British citizenship, Carl Greenidge issued a statement which contains the following words; “UK citizenship... more
Every citizen is required to register. But no citizen is compelled to vote. One of the objectives of the political elites... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Called by any other name, there was a coup d’état in Bolivia on November 10. To be clear, an elected... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]