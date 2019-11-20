GECOM to extend Hydronie registration office

The National Procurement and tender Administration Board (NPTAB) yesterday opened 41 bids for 11 major governmental projects. One notable project was the extension of the registration office at Hydronie, East Bank Essequibo in Region Three.

Other noteworthy plans included the supply and installation of two mortuary freezers in four chambers and the construction of access road to a new laboratory facility for the Guyana National Bureau of Standards.

Ministry of Agriculture- NAREI

Supply and delivery of one new motor vehicle for Mangrove Management Programme

Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM)

Extension of registration office at Hydronie, East Bank Essequibo, Region 3

Guyana Defense Force (GDF)

Rehabilitation works, Lot 1- Warrant officers accommodations at Base Camp Stephenson (Retender)

Rehabilitation works at Timber Wharf Coast Guard Base, Fort Island Essequibo (Retender)

Construction of HDPE RC Culvert, Agri Corps, Gardens of Eden, East Bank Demerara (Retender)

Ministry of Public Telecommunications

Supply and delivery of uninterruptible power source, surge protectors and filtering system, and additional batteries

Renovation works and functional enhancements to call centre building at Kara Kara, Linden, Region 10 (Retender)

Ministry of Communities

Supply and installation of two mortuary freezers- four chambers

Supply and installation of one new anesthesia (workstation) machine

Ministry of Business

Construction of access road to new laboratory facility for the Guyana National Bureau of Standards

Public Utilities Commission

Employment of expert- telecommunication consultant