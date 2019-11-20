Farmer who helps father escape from arrest, jailed

Twenty-one-old farmer, Samuel Domingo, of Katunarib Village, South Rupununi will serve 12 months of imprisonment for assisting his father to escape lawful custody as a suspect for the murder of Reginald Thompson.

Under the Administrative Justice Act, Domingo pleaded guilty to the offence as he was arraigned before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan, at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Courts, yesterday.

It was alleged that on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 upon returning home from his farm, Samuel Domingo observed that his father, Eustace Domingo, was being arrested and was in the custody of the Village Toshao and Rural Constable. State Prosecutor, Gordon Mansfield, presented to the court that at that time Eustace Domingo was being arrested in relation to the murder of Reginald Thompson.

Furthermore, the court heard that Samuel Domingo at the said time of the arrest was armed with a knife, which he used to forcefully take his father out of custody. They reportedly went into nearby bushes where they hid and afterwards fled to Brazil.

It was also noted that when Samuel was caught, he was told of the allegation which he admitted to.

In addition, Samuel told the court, “I couldn’t watch my father go down like that.”

Due to the seriousness of the offence, Samuel was sentenced to 12 months in prison by Magistrate McLennan.

It was reported that Reginald Thompson, 35, who is also from Katunarib Village, South Rupununi was murdered on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. It was believed that Thompson, who was a farmer was killed by another farmer.

Based on initial investigations, the police found that Thompson and the suspect were known to each other. They were drinking alcohol at the home of the suspect around 16:00 hours.

According to the police, the two men got into an argument which led to the suspect arming himself with an axe handle which he used to inflict injury on Thompson’s head.

Subsequently, Thompson who was in an unconscious state was picked up and rushed to the Lethem Public Hospital.

Thompson was later transferred to the Boa Vista Hospital in Brazil, where he succumbed to his injuries on Friday, March 29, 2019.