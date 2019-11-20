Driver who struck down traffic cop still at large

– address on licence is empty lot

Traffic ranks are still to apprehend the taxi driver who struck down Police Constable, Roy Shanti, on Saffon Street last Sunday.

Documents the ranks obtained from the taxi service with which the individual is employed identified him as Troy Peters.

The address on Peters’s licence is given as Lot 85 Red Road, Sophia.

But a Traffic official said that ranks only found “an empty lot with posts”, when they visited the address.

Police have also been unable to reach the driver on his cell phone. He is also reportedly not responding to calls from his employer, Green Ice Taxi Service.

According to sources, a contract that Peters signed with Green Ice Taxi Service indicated that he is the only individual authorized to drive Toyota Premio, HC 5257.

This is the vehicle that struck Constable Shanti and was left at the scene after the driver fled.

Police impounded the car, which bears a Green Ice Taxi Service logo.

Constable Shanti, who is seconded to the Brickdam Police Station, said he was directing traffic near the La Penitence Market around 09.30 hrs on Sunday, when he saw the taxi driver stop in a ‘No Parking’ area.

The constable said he approached the driver and told him to park elsewhere.

Shanti said that it was shortly after he issued this order that he was struck down. Eyewitnesses said that the taxi driver exited his vehicle and fled.

Although knocked unconscious, the 29-year-old constable only suffered minor injuries.