Latest update November 20th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Driver who struck down traffic cop still at large

Nov 20, 2019 News 0

– address on licence is empty lot

Traffic ranks are still to apprehend the taxi driver who struck down Police Constable, Roy Shanti, on Saffon Street last Sunday.

A copy of the driver’s documents

Documents the ranks obtained from the taxi service with which the individual is employed identified him as Troy Peters.
The address on Peters’s licence is given as Lot 85 Red Road, Sophia.
But a Traffic official said that ranks only found “an empty lot with posts”, when they visited the address.
Police have also been unable to reach the driver on his cell phone. He is also reportedly not responding to calls from his employer, Green Ice Taxi Service.
According to sources, a contract that Peters signed with Green Ice Taxi Service indicated that he is the only individual authorized to drive Toyota Premio, HC 5257.
This is the vehicle that struck Constable Shanti and was left at the scene after the driver fled.
Police impounded the car, which bears a Green Ice Taxi Service logo.
Constable Shanti, who is seconded to the Brickdam Police Station, said he was directing traffic near the La Penitence Market around 09.30 hrs on Sunday, when he saw the taxi driver stop in a ‘No Parking’ area.
The constable said he approached the driver and told him to park elsewhere.
Shanti said that it was shortly after he issued this order that he was struck down. Eyewitnesses said that the taxi driver exited his vehicle and fled.
Although knocked unconscious, the 29-year-old constable only suffered minor injuries.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Colonial Medical Cup Super50…Record opening stand by Chanderpaul & Hemraj set up Jaguars’ win

Colonial Medical Cup Super50…Record opening stand by...

Nov 20, 2019

Hodge’ maiden ton goes in vain as Volcanoes lose by 22 run By Sean Devers in Trinidad In a game delayed by 45 minutes due to some showers a handful of fans watched Guyana Jaguars beat Windwards...
Read More
Clarke sets new discus record

Clarke sets new discus record

Nov 20, 2019

Guyana’s Sensei Pollard excels in T&T tourney

Guyana’s Sensei Pollard excels in T&T...

Nov 20, 2019

King retains Group four championship

King retains Group four championship

Nov 20, 2019

Guyana to host three-match basketball series against Grenada

Guyana to host three-match basketball series...

Nov 20, 2019

Brian Tiwari birthday tournament set for Saturday, Sunday at Den Amstel

Brian Tiwari birthday tournament set for...

Nov 20, 2019

Features/Columnists

  • Civic and democratic duty

    Every citizen is required to register. But no citizen is compelled to vote. One of the objectives of the political elites... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019