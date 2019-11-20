Colonial Medical Cup Super50…Record opening stand by Chanderpaul & Hemraj set up Jaguars’ win

Hodge’ maiden ton goes in vain as Volcanoes lose by 22 run

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

In a game delayed by 45 minutes due to some showers a handful of fans watched Guyana Jaguars beat Windwards Volcanoes by 22 runs last night at Queen’s Park Oval to move to 16 points and level with West indies Emerging Players and T&T Red Force.

A record opening partnership between Chanderpaul Hemraj who scored an even century from 116 balls with six fours and five sixes and Tagenarine Chanderpaul who reached the boundary four times in his 100-ball 64 spearheaded the Jaguars to 294-8 in 50 overs.

A quick-fire 52 from Raymon Rifer from 33 balls with two fours and four sixes and 38 from Chris Barnwell who hit two sixes and two fours from 26 contributed to the Jaguars posting the second highest total this season following Jamaica’s 330-8 against CCC in St Kitts.

Hemraj and Chanderpaul, who added 171 for the first wicket, passed the 142 by Assad Fudadin and Shimron Hetmyer against CCC at Cave Hill in 2017 which was highest opening stand for Guyana in 50-over cricket.

Barnwell and Reifer then joined forces at 171-3 and put together 73 for the fourth wicket after the last three fell for no run.

Pacer Ryan John had 4-56 from 7 overs and Sherman Lewis took 2-57 from 9 overs for the Volcanoes who reached 272-8 from 50 overs.

Kaveem Hodge hit his maiden 50-over century; a brilliant 123 from 145 balls with eight fours and two sixes and added 146 for the third wicket with Alex Athanaze who made 63 from 66 balls with two fours and three sixes, but nobody else reached double figures.

Ronsford Beaton had 2-39, Gudakesh Motie took 2-47 and Reifer followed his tenth half century with 2-62.

When Volcanoes began their chase, Devon Smith, who made 93 against Jaguars in their previous encounter, got

going with a couple of boundaries before he was bowled by Reifer for 11 at 12-1 before Hodge and Desron Maloney added 65 for the second wicket.

But just when the partnership was beginning to cause some concern for the Jaguars Maloney was trapped LBW to Gudakesh Motie for 37 at 77-2.

Hodge replaced out of form captain Kirk Edwards as skipper after the Bajan was dropped and along with Athanaze kept the Jaguars at bay with entertaining stroke-play.

Hodge reached his 50 from 70 balls with six fours before he celebrated by pulling Ramaal Lewis for two sixes as he and Athaneze kept up with the required run rate.

Athaneze hit Reifer for six as he offered wonderful support to his skipper but after hitting Motie for consecutive sixes he skied the next ball to Ronsford Beaton at long-on at 232-4 in the 44th overs but after that nobody else reached double figures in another batting collapse.

Hodge, reached his maiden 50-over century before he was last out; hit wicket off Reifer at 265-8 with one ball left in the innings.

Earlier, Volcanoes invited Jaguars to bat on a flat track and spongy outfield and in the fifth over Hemraj lifted Shermon Lewis over extra cover for six to take the score into double figures after he and Chanderpaul were off to cautious start in bright sunshine.

In the next over from John, Hemraj rocked back and slapped him past point and followed it up with a vicious straight drive for consecutive boundaries.

Hemraj continued his positive approach by cutting Jordon for another boundary before Chanderpaul tugged Lewis past mid-on for four.

Hemraj square-drove Lewis for four and flicked him dismissively for six, next ball to post Jaguars’ first half-century opening stand in the 11th over.

Chanderpaul, back in the team for Kemol Savory, was content to play the supporting role but batted with more intent than in his previous innings.

Hemraj soon reached his fifty from 54 balls with four fours and two sixes, while Chanderpaul hit countryman Bhaskar Yadram over mid-off for four as his confidence increased as his innings progressed.

Shane Shillingford troubled the batsmen before Hemraj stroked the Dominican over wide long-off for six to bring up the 100 in the 22nd over.

Hemraj launched into Hodge and deposited him over long-off for six, while Chanderpaul continued his excellent rotation of the strike.

Hemraj pulled Shillingford for six while Chanderpaul hammered the off-spinner for four to deep mid-wicket.

Chanderpaul swung Larry Edwards for four to reach his second fifty from 85 balls with two fours but Jaguars lost three wickets for no run to slip to 171-3 in the 37th over.

Chanderpaul’s 64 was his best 50 innings but his demise off Edwards was followed by Hemraj.

Just after he brought up his second 50-over ton from 114 balls six fours and five sixes, he was taken at deep mid-wicket as Edwards struck again.

Skipper Leon Johnson missed a sweep at Keron Cottoy and was LBW for a duck as Reifer joined the in-form Barnwell.

Reifer hit Edwards ‘miles’ over mid-wicket while Barnwell hit Yadram, who looks stronger and fitter now, back over his head for six and followed it up with the second six of the over.

Barnwell with scores of 80 and 89 in the tournament, smashed Lewis to cover boundary before he was LBW for a cameo 38 in the same over to end the entertaining partnership and leave the Jaguars on 244-4.

Reifer lofted Lewis for six over long-off before Johnathon Foo (9) fell to Lewis at 264-5.

Reifer clobbered John for six to post his tenth 50 in this format from just 31 balls with two fours and four sixes before he fell to John at 272-6.

John removed Anthony Bramble (1) and Lewis (7) to leave the Jaguars on 281-8, while Veerasammy Permaul lofted John for two sixes and finished unbeaten on 15 from six balls.

The Jaguars play their next match on Saturday at the Queen’s Park Oval against the Red Force.