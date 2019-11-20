Clarke sets new discus record

Dos Santos, Tappin, Pascall, Mc Rae, Retemiah among gold medal winners

By Zaheer Mohamed

The 59th National Schools’ track and field championships continued yesterday at the National Track and field Centre, Leonora, West Coast Demerara with several record-breaking performances.

Among the highlights were Annastacia Clarke of District Two Essequibo Coast and Pomeroon who set a new record in the discus girls U12 event with a throw of 18.58m, erasing the old mark of 18.30m set by Tiona Lewis of District six Corentyne in 2018. Christina Lindore of District 10 Upper Demerara-Kwakwani took the runner up spot with 16.81m, while Tamera Sealey of District three Essequibo Islands-West Demerara placed third with 15.57m.

Osafa Dos Santos of District 15 New Amsterdam set a new record in the Shot Put male teachers U31 as he threw 13.93m, erasing his old record of 13.05m which was set last year when he represented North Georgetown.

Another record was achieved in the javelin boys U20 as Joshua Tappin of District 10 threw 57.31m; the old record of 55.88m was held by Jermaine Simmons also of District 10. Leitch Encosie of District six grabbed second place with 49.01m and Daniel Trim of District Two finished third in 38.98m.

Okenoko Pascall of District five West Berbice won the shot Put boys U16 with 14.25m, setting a new record in the process; the old record of 13.43m was held by Sean Lam of Cuyuni Mazaruni.

Zeryssa McRae of District 10 claimed gold with a record leap of 1.48m in the high jump girls U14 event. Delmar Benjamin of District nine Rupununi won the high jump boys U10 with a leap of 1.27m, erasing the old record of 1.22m which was set by Samuel Welcome of District 15 in 2017.

In another record breaking performance, Chinelle Bowen of District 11 took the top podium spot in the shot put female tea

chers U41 with a throw of 9.15m; she held the previous record of 8.60m which she set in 2017.

2018 Carifta Games bronze medalist Deshana Skeete of District 10 grabbed gold in the long jump girls U18 with leap of 5.30m.

The 800m girls 9 and under final was won by Jolicia Heyliger of District three in a time of 2 minutes 55.34 seconds. Sophie France of District four East Coast Demerara took the runner up spot in 2:58.65, while Alicia Venture of District Two finished third in 2:58.94.

Marissa Thomas of District four took gold in the girls 11 and under 1000m in a time of 3:33.57 ahead of Rholency Fredericks of District 10 who clocked 3:36.20 and Syesha McPhoy of District six in 3:37.74. Tia Azore of District 10 won the girls 10 000m in 45:57.27; Judy Lannis of District nine Rupununi placed second in 46:14.50 and Odiessa George of District six took the bronze in 50:20.68.

Keliza Smith of District 11 captured the girls 19 and under long jump with a leap of 5.24m; Shevon Peters of West Berbice took silver with 4.91m and Deborah Thorne of District three was third with 4.87m.

Amy Grant continued from where she left off in the pool as she handed North Georgetown another gold in the girls 19 and under javelin with 28.62m. Sharissee Joseph of District 10 placed second with 22.50m and Shauana Davis of District 15 was third with 20.62m.

Cevon Retemiah of District three won gold in the boys 9 and under 1000m in a time of 3:33.84 while Isaiah Mullin of District two placed second in 3:34.30 and Jaime Couchman of District 10 finished third in 3:40.18.

Kaidon Persaud of District 11 took the top podium spot in the boys 11 and under 1200m in 3:59.68; Joshua Mc Arthur of District four placed second in 4:06.81 and Qualon Crandon of District six was third in 4:10.65,

The boys 10 000m was taken by Morvin Hamilton of District five in 34:51.63, while Calvin Williams of District 15 took the runner up spot in 36:03.24; Evander Seceendino of District nine was third in 36:33.43.

Dejaun Grant of District four won the boys 13 and under high jump with a leap of 1.58m; Jarrell Robertson of District 10 placed second with 1.55m and Diago Dookram of District nine finished third after leaping 1.55m.

Ryan Joseph of District 10 grabbed gold in the boys 11 and under discuss with a throw of 22.14m while Jahvonte Whynn took silver with 21.05m and Roy English of District two placed third with 20.90m. The action continues today.