Cabinet blasts Troy Resources over dismissal of workers

– Subcommittee launched to find alternative

Guyana’s Cabinet has expressed their displeasure in the move taken by Australian gold mining company, Troy Resources on Monday to sack over 300 employees.

In a press statement released yesterday, Cabinet views the action taken by Troy Resources as “distressing” and considers the workers’ dismissal as “drastic and unconscionable, particularly at this time when we are heading into the Christmas season”.

The move taken by the mining company came without “reasonable notice” being given to the workers, the union or the respective ministries, the government noted.

An internal memo was circulated on Monday by the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Ken Nilsson. It stated Troy Resources was unable to secure financial support for its venture, and as such, the company would require more time for completion.

The decision was taken to sack the 300 workers with the aim of rehiring workers at some point in the future.

Ken Nilsson went on to say in the internal memo to employees that “the return to profitability is paramount for the longer term success and as stated earlier; we need to have a clear path and positive economics to achieve our goal.

Despite its operation being shut down, Troy Resources was up to this past weekend still conducting additional exploration activities.

The company had been operating under labour rules that had allowed it to stand down workers for a six-week deadline which elapsed on Monday. As such, Nilsson indicated that since the time has expired “it has triggered some decisions on the way forward.”

Nilsson said, too, that those currently working will not be affected by the decision and that the company is looking to make its severance payout no later than Friday.

The Company, which boasted 512 employees with 21 expatriates and 86 contracted workers, has since decided to retain only 137.

Administrator of the People’s United and General Workers Union (PUGWU), Lincoln Lewis, last evening confirmed that the memo had indeed been sent by Nilsson. He was adamant, however, that the move by Troy Resources is in breach of the Termination and Severance Pay Act.

According to Lewis, the company, by law, is required to notify the union of its intention to lay off the workers and to provide that body with a list of those persons to be laid off.

He told Kaieteur News, this is in addition to certain other requirements that the company has flagrantly breached.

Troy Resources Guyana had suspended its operations close to two months now, following the death of a geologist, 33-year-old Ryan Taylor.

The incident brought to the fore the unnerving working conditions endured by employees at the Region Seven Karouni concession.