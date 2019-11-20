Association of Int’l Petroleum Negotiators launches Latin Chapter

Latest update November 20th, 2019 12:59 AM
One of the world’s most reputable industry leaders, the Association of International Petroleum Negotiators (AIPN), launched its Latin Chapter last night at the Herdmanston Lodge.
The independent, not-for-profit organization that supports international energy negotiators around the world is hopeful of penetrating the Guyana market which is poised to become a petro-state next month.
The launch which was sponsored by AIPN Member, Hughes, Fields and Stoby, was attended by AIPN Directors , Michael Beirne and Willem Bloem; Commissioner of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) Newell Dennisson ; IDB Country Representative, Sophie Makonnen; among others.
Beirne and Bloem provided an overview of AIPN, with both stressing the organization’s ultimate mission of supporting international energy negotiators around the world by enhancing their effectiveness and professionalism in the energy community.
Founded in 1981, AIPN is now composed of eight regional chapters serving around 4500 professionals in 110 countries. Its regional chapters include Asia, Australia-Pacific, Canada, Europe and now Latin America.
Some of its corporate sponsors include ExxonMobil, Anadarko, Conoco Phillips and Mayer and Brown.
The membership of the organization is also diverse as it brings together Governments, national oil companies, top-notch negotiators and some of the world’s most respected academics.
