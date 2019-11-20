Absence of police investigator causes case for four-year-old’s death to be thrown out

Heeranand Boodhram, 24, of Sachi Bazaar, Prashad Nagar; Georgetown yesterday learnt that the charge against him for the death of four-year-old Ambeka Providence was dismissed. Providence was in an accident on September 10, 2016.

The defendant was on trial in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.

It was alleged that Boodhram while being the driver of motorcar pick-up GPP 3500 drove in a manner dangerous to the public at the intersection of Sheriff and Garnett Streets, Georgetown, thereby causing the death of Ambeka Providence.

Yesterday at the ruling of the case, the magistrate dismissed it as a result of insufficient evidence by the prosecution. This was based on the absence of the Investigating Rank (IR) of the case who had to testify in relation to the investigations he carried out.

According to information, shortly after the matter was filed with the court the IR resigned from the Force and took up residence overseas. Further information revealed that the court lost contact with the individual and was unable to even have his evidence done by Skype.

Boodhram was represented by Attorney Glenn Hanoman. He had pleaded not guilty to the offence and was released on $400,000 bail.

On the first occasion that the matter was called the court heard that the accident occurred at around 22:00hrs. Another driver Derek Bailey, who was also charged separately for the offence, was the driver of motor car PMM 1426.

He reportedly left a parking lot at Royal Castle located at Sheriff and Garnett Streets, proceeding westward.

According to information Boodhram was heading north along Sheriff Street in the pick-up after being given the green traffic light signal, when Bailey suddenly drove across. The vehicles collided at the intersection of Sheriff and Garnett Streets.

Reports indicated that Providence, her mother Abiola Trotman, and a relative were returning home by car after visiting the Giftland Mall when the tragedy struck.

It was reported that a pick-up slammed into the side the side of their motorcar. Based on reports, Providence and her family were in the back seat of the car. The four-year-old girl was flung through the window of the vehicle and onto the roadway. She died on the spot.