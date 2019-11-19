Trinidad-based ICON initiates LNG deliveries into Guyana for Dual Fuel Power Generation

Trinidad based ICON LNG, as of last month end commenced deliveries of liquefied natural gas (LNG) into Guyana using intermodal ISO containers, marking the first LNG imports into the country.

Working closely with one of Guyana’s leading companies, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), ICON is delivering the LNG under a multi-year contract as a fuel source for power generation and process heating at DDL’s industrial compound located in Plantation Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

DDL also contracted with ICON to convert two Cummins diesel generators to dual fuel, running on a blend of diesel and natural gas, and to design and install Guyana’s first LNG regasification terminal specifically for LNG ISO containers.

“We are extremely pleased with the start-up of dual fuel operations and LNG deliveries to DDL’s

manufacturing facility in Guyana”, remarked Stephen Scoon, Chairman of ICON LNG.

“Our ability to provide customers a complete LNG equipment and supply solution sets us apart in the market and allows smaller customers access to LNG, an environmentally friendly and affordable fuel, without having to make significant investments in new power generation equipment.”

LNG, or natural gas in its frozen form, is currently the world’s fastest growing fuel given its lower levels of greenhouse gas emissions compared to existing petroleum based fuels such as diesel and heavy fuel oil (HFO). When used for power generation, heating or for transportation, natural gas emits significantly less carbon dioxide (CO2), less sulphur and nitrogen oxides, and almost zero particulate matter, making it the cleanest available fossil fuel.

Freezing natural gas into LNG allows it to be shipped almost anywhere using existing methods at competitive prices.

Under the fuel supply contract with DDL, ICON will deliver approximately 80 LNG tanks per year and grow to over 100 LNG tanks per year by the second half of 2020 with the addition of a gas fired boiler to DDL’s production lines. By substituting diesel with natural gas, DDL will achieve its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emission from its power generation and industrial production operations.

“We are very excited to be the first Guyanese company to use LNG for our energy needs,” said Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Vasudeo Singh.

“As part of our efforts to diversify our fuel supply to cleaner alternatives we studied the options and concluded that LNG is a safe and proven fuel globally as well as here in the Caribbean region where it is already being used in operations similar to ours. We are pleased to partner with ICON LNG who provided us turnkey equipment and a supply solution for regular LNG deliveries that will reduce both our annual fuel expenditures as well as our emissions output.”

ICON is the exclusive distributor throughout the Southern Caribbean region of dual fuel systems

manufactured by Heinzmann GmbH & Co. based in Schönau, Germany. With over 100 years of history

designing and manufacturing engine and turbine management systems, Heinzmann’s dual fuel equipment is a cost effective solution for customers to maintain their existing diesel generators while accessing the benefits of natural gas, such as cost savings, emissions reductions and multi-fuel security. Low and high speed reciprocating engines from 1MW to 10MW can benefit from Heinzmann’s dual fuel technology.