Taxi driver to stand trial for rape of girl, 12

A 32-year-old taxi driver of North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was yesterday committed to stand trial in the High Court for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl, whom he was tasked with transporting to and from school.

Neville Thomas was arraigned before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. He was not required to plead to the charge which stated that between April 01 and April 30, 2019, at Diamond, East Bank Demerara, he engaged in sexual penetration with a child under 16 years.

After the conclusion of a Paper Committal, the Magistrate ruled that there was sufficient evidence against Thomas for him to stand trial before a judge and jury.

Thomas is scheduled to go on trial at the next session of the Demerara Criminal Assizes.

The matter was held in-camera.

According to information, the alleged victim is known to the defendant as he was her daily chauffeur. During the aforementioned period, it is alleged that Thomas picked up the girl from school and took her to a hotel in Diamond where he reportedly committed the act.

The girl later went home and told her parents what had transpired. They then took her to the police station where a report was made.

Thomas was later arrested and charged.