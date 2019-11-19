Latest update November 19th, 2019 12:59 AM

Street light complaints are gross exaggerations – Public Infrastructure Ministry

Nov 19, 2019 News 0

For the past week, several complaints have been leveled against the Public Infrastructure Ministry regarding several non-functioning traffic and street lights.
The Ministry has responded, citing that some of the complaints being made are ‘gross exaggerations’.
Columnist Freddie Kissoon in his November 17 publication claimed that street lights above the traffic signals at the Rupert Craig Highway and UG Road have not been functioning for four years.
It was also highlighted that a similar situation existed on the Railway Embankment from UG Road to Sheriff Street where only four lights are functioning.
But according to the Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, this is not accurate.
“These are gross exaggerations; however, the Ministry has taken note of the complaints in addition to their own observations and wishes to acknowledge that these deficiencies are engaging the attention of the responsible technical teams as they seek to resolve the various technical and logistical challenges that have caused a delay in their responses,” the Ministry said.
Further, concerns were raised in a November 18 news article where residents of Christiansburg, Wismar, Linden, complained of the lack of street lights.
In the article, it stated “while the Government is placing emphasis on installing street light along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, residents in the mining town are complaining bitterly about insufficient street light in their communities.
The Linden Highway has been pitch-black for several years which resulted in several horrific accidents and is a direct responsibility of the Ministry.”
They explained that “support was granted in the donation of over 200 street lights to Linden earlier this year to brighten up their communities, even though community lights are the responsibility of the Linden Town Council and not the Ministry”.

