Murdered gold miner case… Eight defendants further remanded

Latest update November 19th, 2019 12:59 AM
Some statements have been served to the eight persons charged in relation to the murder of prominent gold miner, Deon ‘Mow’ Stoll. Four were charged with murder while the others, who all appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, were charged with accessory to murder.
Charged with murder in the course or furtherance of a robbery committed on Deon Stoll, are Shane “Demon” Morgan called ‘Delon Morgan’, Roberto Sankar, Wayne St. Hill and Steve Rollox.
The incident took place on October 14, last at Da Silva Street Newtown Kitty.
Odessa St. Hill, called ‘Baby’, Dr. Alanzo De Santos, Duncan Vanvield called ‘Blackboy’ and Keith McKenzie, were charged with accessory after the fact.
After being served with their statements all were once again remanded to prison until later this month.
The brazen attack on Stoll occurred shortly after 10:00 hrs in front of El Dorado Trading, a gold dealer. Security videos showed a Toyota 212, later determined to be a vehicle in which Stoll was seated, pull into the driveway of El Dorado. Another car following closely behind pulled up and two masked men ran out.
They converged on Stoll’s car – one to the passenger side where the businessman was seated and the other to the driver’s side. The driver was seen getting out of the car and wrestling with one of the masked men.
On the other side, Stoll and the other bandit started to shoot at each other. The gunman was seen falling twice while retreating to the getaway car.
Both he and the other bandit abandoned
their attempts. The video later showed the wounded Stoll clutching his side. Police subsequently impounded the alleged getaway car at Peter’s Hall, East Bank Demerara.
In relation to Dr. De Santos, the police claimed to have video evidence in which the defendant admitted to assisting Morgan with a gunshot injury. Also it was noted that Odessa St Hill, the cousin of the defendants, had
taken the doctor from his home to treat her cousin.
The alleged getaway driver, Steve Rollox, was reportedly arrested gambling at the Princess Casino, Providence. The police had issued wanted bulletins for Lennox Estwick, 23, from Linden, and Morgan.
Morgan was captured at a roadblock at Cove and John, East Coast of Demerara. He was believed to have been making a dash for neighbouring Suriname.
