Miner stabs boss over pay

An 18-year-old miner is charged for allegedly stabbing his boss over non-payment for building a shop he was contracted to construct.

The teen, Denzil Chance, of Bartica, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to the offence.

A not guilty plea was entered by the defendant after the charge was read to him, that on November 12, 2019, at Quartz Stone Backdam, Cuyuni River, Essequibo District, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Trevor Semple with intent to maim, disfigure, disable or cause actual bodily harm.

Police prosecutor Gordon Mansfield made no objection to bail being granted to the defendant, given that he has no antecedents. Prosecutor Mansfield asked that bail be substantial, citing the seriousness of the offence and that conditions be attached to bail.

According to information received, the defendant is known to Semple, who contracted him to build a shop. There was reportedly an agreement that the defendant would have to wait a while to be paid for his labour.

However, on the day in question the defendant contacted Semple and told him that he needed the money and Semple allegedly refused to pay.

The court heard the two had an argument over the payment for the work done, and at that time the defendant had a knife in his possession. The argument then turned into a scuffle and Semple received stab injuries.

Semple was rushed to the hospital and later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was treated for the injuries he sustained, and was discharged yesterday morning.

After the facts of the charge were read, Chance asked the Magistrate to explain what happened. He said that it wasn’t his fault that Semple was stabbed, since Semple was the one who attacked him with a scissors and he (Chance) had a knife.

“I sit down with the knife in my hand and after he see me with the knife he pick up a scissors and come up to me and stare me down, and the knife that I had jook him to his belly. I didn’t intent to stab him and there is a lot of witnesses who can testify to that,” Chance said.

After listening to Chance’s explanation Chief Magistrate McLennan grant the defendant bail to the tune of $70,000, with the conditions attached that he must stay 50ft away from Semple, and report to Bartica Police Station every Monday at 08:00hrs until the matter is finished.

The defendant was also asked not to make contact with witnesses in the matter or cause anyone to make contact with the witnesses. The matter was adjourned to November 29, and transferred to Bartica Magistrate’s Court.