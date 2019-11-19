Latest update November 19th, 2019 12:59 AM

Lawyers make no case submission in murder conspiracy PI

As the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) draws to a close for the owner of Rockies International Hotel on Light Street, Georgetown, and his alleged co-conspirator, their lawyers have made no case submissions on the defendants’ behalf. The two men are charged for conspiring to commit murder.

Chatterpaul Singh

Mark Grimmond

Businessman Mark Grimmond, 57, of 320 Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara; and Chatterpaul Singh, 36, a miner, of 1 First Street, Cummingsburg, Georgetown, are out on High Court bail as their matter is being conducted.
Attorney-at-law Bernard DaSilva is representing Grimmond while attorney-at-law Glenn Hanoman stands for Singh.
The PI is being conducted by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts. Following the submissions of the lawyers, Prosecutor Neville Jeffers is expected to respond to it on November 25.
Grimmond and Singh were not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that between April 1, 2018 and June 7, 2019, at Georgetown, they conspired with each other, and persons unknown, to murder Dwayne Grant, a businessman from Lethem.

 

 

