JHI/AmCham Guyana host public lecture today on ‘First Oil ’

JHI yesterday announced that the company will be hosting a public lecture today, co-hosted by AmCham Guyana.

The lecture, titled ‘How did we arrive at First Oil in Guyana: A JHI Perspective’, will be delivered by Richard Boyce, Executive Vice President and a Co-Founder of JHI Associates, Inc.

Mr. Boyce will focus on his experience from a 40-year career as an exploration geologist and geophysicist, working for companies large and small. He will discuss the basics of oil and gas formation, how to make and read topographical maps from sub-sea seismic data, and how to identify potential oil fields on that seismic data.

Other presenters from JHI will explain their roles within the organization, including legal, finance, and investor relations, demonstrating the need for a variety of disciplines within the oil industry.

A release from JHI explained that First Oil is about more than turning on the taps. “Hard work from a lot of people with varying backgrounds and disciplines is required to find, produce, and market oil and natural gas. Practical videos, highlighting each phase of the exploration process, will be used throughout the presentations”.

“The goal of the presentation is to use hands-on demonstrations to explain how oil and gas are formed, and the modern techniques companies like JHI are using to find oil and gas offshore Guyana. It will also outline how students may get involved in the oil exploration business.”

The public lecture will be presented this evening, from 4:30 to 7:00PM at Roraima Duke Lodge, Kingston, Georgetown.