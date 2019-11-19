Jamaul John takes Guyana Beverage Company Oasis water cycle road race in Berbice

Jamaul John continues his rich vein of form when he rode away with the Guyana Beverage Company sponsored annual 50 miles cycle road race which was held under the Oasis water brand on Sunday along the East Coast Berbice and Corentyne Highway.

The event, which was organised by the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC), saw John, who has been in good form this season, stopping the clock at one hour 55 minutes and 12 seconds. He won in a close and tense three way battle from Berbician Andre ‘Padlock’ Green, second and Christopher ‘Chicken Legs’ Griffith third.

The race was intense throughout as the cyclists made many breaks to get the advantage, but none was able to sustain the lead for long as they were soon roped in. As the race wound down, the three were able to lead the way as the gain the advantage from the rest of the pack. The second bunch had their own battle with defending champion Paul DeNobrega fourth and Balram Narine fifth.

The other top finishers were Kemuel Moses sixth, Deeraj Gharbharan seventh, Marcus Keiler eight, the ever green Junior Niles ninth with Walter Grant-Stuart rounding out the top 10.

A total of 26 riders were sent on their way by Region 6 Regional Chairman David Armogan and Guyana Beverage Company Berbice Sales Manager Albert Boodhoo.

The riders raced off from in front of the Guyana Beverage Company Berbice Office at Palmyra East Coast Berbice before pedaling to the front of the Nand Persaud Business Complex at No 36 Village Corentyne before turning back to finish at its place of origin.

Niles was the winner in the veteran’s category with Sybourue Fernandes riding in second and Desmond Pattinson third. Among the 12-14 riders the top riders were Shazam Yacoob and Raj Mootoo. They rode from Benjamin Sports Store at No1 Road to the finish line.

The prime point prizes were shared by Griffith, Niles and Green with two each, while Andrew Hicks and John copped one each.

Coordinator and Cycling Coach, Randolph Roberts, was high in praise for the Guyana Beverage Company and Albert Boodhoo for their continued support in sponsoring the annual cycling event. He also had praise for the ranks of the Guyana Police Force for a job well done.

Budhoo thanked Roberts and The FACC for organising the race. He thanked the cyclists for participating in the event and congratulated the winners. Budhoo also said the event is part of the company’s way of giving back to the society from where it garners its support.