Jaguars draw with Jamaica as goalkeeper Roberts stood out

Nov 19, 2019 Sports 0

The Guyana Golden Jaguars played out a 1-1 draw with Jamaica Reggae Boyz last night in Kingston, Jamaica. The match was the return fixture between the two top placed sides in the Concacaf Nations League Group B action.
In the first outing Jamaica had defeated the Jaguars 4-0 at the Leonora Track and Field facility.
Needing a win or better yet a draw to advance, the Jaguars eventually made the breakthrough compliments of the talented Emery Welshman on the stroke of 45 minutes. Withstanding a torrid early period the Guyanese held their own with goalkeeper Quillan Roberts having to make several saves, including two crucial ones either side of the break, the last an excellent effort to deny Jamaica a possible winner.
Keanu Marsh-Brown sent a flighted ball and Welshman turned as he anticipated his marker would miss clearing the pass, latched onto it and fired a scud missile into the back of the net.
Leading 1-0 at the break, the Jaguars came out to the fire that the home team unleashed and held their own. However, Jamaica were able to level the scores in the 50th minute through Javon East during a goalmouth scramble.
Jamaica continued to press while Guyana made a few runs and the contest eventually petered out to a draw but not before Roberts made the save of the game to deny Jamaica a winner. Jamaica (16) remain on top of the points standing with Guyana (10) in tow in the second spot.

