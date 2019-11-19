Floating library ‘Logos Hope’ returns to Guyana next month – free eye care services also being offered

Latest update November 19th, 2019 12:59 AM
The world’s largest floating library returns to Guyana. The ship which was built in 1973 and operated by German Christian Charitable Organization GBA (Good Books for All) Ships, featuring a bookstore, as part of an international Christian outreach movement, to bring knowledge, help and hope.
The ship’s crew members include those of 60 different nationalities.
In an interview yesterday, Project Manager Mar Rutgers disclosed that the ship is currently in Brazil and will be in Guyana from December 2-8, at the Guyana National Shipping Corporation Wharf, La Penitence, and open to the public from 6pm- 9pm.
She stated that after every two years crew members are changed, the Logos Hope generally visits harbours for two years and is continuously sailing from port to port year round.
During their visit here they will be doing eye testing and allocating spectacles to persons with defective vision.
Their primary aim during the time here would be to educate individuals, especially students, about Human Trafficking, HIV/AIDS and other health programs. Entrance fee is $200 for persons between age 12- 65, persons below 12 and above 65 will be free.
The books, snacks and beverages will be at affordable prices, the visitors’ deck will be completely open and there will be a tour and other events for persons who wish to be on board.
The story line is the same “The Lost Sun”, with four containers of books, categories ranging from Recipes to Health. The Project Manager hopes to attract at least 5000 visitors on this trip.
