De cameras missing nuff things

Dem have cameras all over de city. These cameras should allow de police to see everything wha happening. If something happen in Water Street and de car drive to West Back Road dem have nuff cameras that bound to see de car when it passing.

Right away de police should get an idea wheh de car deh. But sometimes dem boys does wonder if dem cameras is not a big bluff.

Yesterday somebody do something and get away. Dem boys hear a radio broadcast alerting every station and every patrol to look out fuh a PYY car. It suppose to be a black car.

Now if dem cameras wukking de police should be in a position to seh which part de car pass and wheh it heading. Is either de cameras not wukking or nobody ain’t monitoring dem. And is not three cents cameras in de city. Almost every house or business place got a set.

Cameras is a nice thing. Dem don’t miss nutten. Once dem see something dem don’t close dem eyes. Dem ketch nuff crooks but only when private people use dem cameras.

Of course, dem boys know bout dem cameras that deh in dem traffic lights. Dem ketch nuff people who jump de traffic light by calling dem in de police station and showing dem de video.

Is strange how most of de criminals does avoid de cameras. Dem does cover dem face wid cloth. Some does wear hoodie. But dem have some things dem can’t hide. Some of dem same criminals does stand out like a one-foot man in a ballroom competition.

Anodda thing that got dem boys wondering is how some people does escape de cameras. Dem see something pun social media that look like if people always deh round when these things happening. Dem video people robbing odda people; dem video people killing odda people but dem don’t video certain things like people selling drugs.

It got to be that de cameras selective.

Talk half and find out wha happen wid dem cameras.