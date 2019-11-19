Crandon disappointed with loss against WIEP on Sunday

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

As Guyana Jaguars head into a must win game today, Head Coach Esuan Crandon is very disappointed with the loss against the Emerging players on Sunday and said Jaguars did not play smart cricket.

Led by an 89-run third wicket stand between Justin Greaves who made 53 and Joshua DaSilva (39) the Emerging players slumped from 101-2 to 135-7.

But Dominic Drakes smashed 18 from eight balls with two sixes and a four, while Camarie Boyce hit three boundaries in an unbeaten 18 from 10 balls to take them to 167-8 from 30 overs.

“We were very ordinary in the field again conceding extra runs and our bowlers didn’t execute well in the death overs. I felt we allowed them to score fifteen to twenty runs extra,” lamented Crandon.

Chasing a revised target of 180 from 30 over Jaguars slumped to 45-4 with Hemraj (5), Savory (0), Johnson (17) and Reifer (3) all dismissed.

“Our batsmen didn’t do the team any good up front due to poor shot selection and situation awareness. Losing six wickets in twenty overs we were always asking for trouble and was always behind. I thought Foo and Lewis partnership was a good example of how good the pitch was for batting and how easy scoring was,” said the 37-year-old Crandon.

Foo scored his maiden fifty and along with Lewis, who was run out off of the last ball, made a brisk 40 in a record seventh wicket partnership.

Looking ahead to the last three matches to what is required to reach the semi-finals, Crandon was matter of factual.

“We can only control what we can and that is to win our remaining matches and the same time improve our net run rate, which maybe a deciding factor at the conclusion of the preliminary stage. We have got to bring our A game to all the teams now and minimize the unforced errors and do the good things for longer period of time. It calls for individuals playing their roles and taking responsibility for their performances,” the Berbician concluded.

The team had to day off yesterday to relax and reflect on what went wrong on Sunday night.