CANU rank shot during anti-smuggling operation at Mahaica

Latest update November 19th, 2019 12:59 AM
An officer of the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) was last evening shot while on an anti-smuggling operation.
Sources said that officer was shot after 20:00h (8pm) while on a joint exercise with the police and Customs.
They were in the Mahaica area when men said to be working with a well-known smuggler opened fire.
The officer was hit in the shoulder.
Minutes earlier the team had intercepted a boatload of suspected contraband.
Kaieteur News was told the sources were tipped off that the goods were to be picked up by the smuggler and his men.
The Mahaica area is a known drop-off spot for smugglers.
