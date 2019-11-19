Bicycle bandits stab Venezuelan man to death during robbery

Latest update November 19th, 2019 12:59 AM
A 22-year-old Venezuelan National was stabbed to death in the wee hours yesterday as two knife-wielding bandits on bicycles attempted to relieve him of his belongings.
Dead is Woillian Fores of Post Office Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara. The incident reportedly occurred at around 1am on the Grove Public Road, two streets from the Police Station.
Regional Commander Kurleigh Simon disclosed to Kaieteur News that police after receiving word of the incident, rushed to the scene just five minutes after.
According to information received, the young man was sitting on the western side of the public road when he was approached by the men who demanded that he hand over his valuables.
The man resisted and a scuffle ensued which resulted in him being stabbed twice to the abdomen.
The men escaped and Fores was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre by public-spirited citizens. He was pronounced dead on arrival.
This now brings the current murder figure to 116.
According to Commander Simon, the police already have a lead on one of the suspects and are currently on the hunt. Investigations are ongoing.
Nov 19, 2019The Guyana Golden Jaguars played out a 1-1 draw with Jamaica Reggae Boyz last night in Kingston, Jamaica. The match was the return fixture between the two top placed sides in the Concacaf Nations...
Nov 19, 2019
Nov 19, 2019
Nov 19, 2019
Nov 19, 2019
Nov 19, 2019
About 25 years ago, I asked former prominent Permanent Secretary, historian and UG lecturer, Pat Dyal, if he could offer... more
Nothing depresses a person more than the humiliation of not being able to provide for his or her family. Ten years ago,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Called by any other name, there was a coup d’état in Bolivia on November 10. To be clear, an elected... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]