Bicycle bandits stab Venezuelan man to death during robbery

A 22-year-old Venezuelan National was stabbed to death in the wee hours yesterday as two knife-wielding bandits on bicycles attempted to relieve him of his belongings.

Dead is Woillian Fores of Post Office Street, Grove, East Bank Demerara. The incident reportedly occurred at around 1am on the Grove Public Road, two streets from the Police Station.

Regional Commander Kurleigh Simon disclosed to Kaieteur News that police after receiving word of the incident, rushed to the scene just five minutes after.

According to information received, the young man was sitting on the western side of the public road when he was approached by the men who demanded that he hand over his valuables.

The man resisted and a scuffle ensued which resulted in him being stabbed twice to the abdomen.

The men escaped and Fores was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre by public-spirited citizens. He was pronounced dead on arrival.

This now brings the current murder figure to 116.

According to Commander Simon, the police already have a lead on one of the suspects and are currently on the hunt. Investigations are ongoing.