Trophy Stall Annual Age Group Badminton tourney concludes

Latest update November 18th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) Trophy Stall Annual Age Group Tournament was played off at the National Gymnasium on Saturday last. The GBA is extremely pleased to see the interest in the number of players who turned out to take part in this tournament.
They are extremely pleased also to see players from Linden taking part from the Mackenzie High School.
The GBA donated equipment last August to sports coordinator of the school for them to start back Badminton and the programme is already being developed there.
The GBA would like to thank Mr. Ramesh Sunich for making this tournament possible once again with the prizes and Ms. Ayanna Watson of Sol Petroleum for ensuring all the participants got a Gift. Also congrats to the GBA executives and Badminton members for a job well done.
Among the Executives aiding a successfully run event were: Ms. Emelia Ramdhani & Ms. Ayanna Watson along with Committee Members: Ms. Anna Perreira, & Mr. Akili Haynes.
The results are as Follows:
Under-9 Boys Singles
1. Narayan Goodridge
2. Nathan Hercules
Under-9 Girls Singles
1. Gianna Ramnarine
2. Jessica Mootoveren
3. Jaselle Billey
Under-11 Boys Singles
1. Avinash Ramnarine
2. Ruel Rambirche
3. Narayan Goodridge
Under-11 Girl Singles
1. Hailey Choo-A-Fat
2. Demya Grriffith
3. Isabella Rodrigues
Under-13 Boys Singles
1. Leron Ramascindo
2. Ruel Rambriche
3. Avinash Ramnarine
Under-13 Girls Singles
1. Mishka Beharry
2. Emily Choo-A-fat
3. Alea Ruplal
Under-15 Boys Singles
1. Matthew Beharry
2. Zeng Qi Wang
3. Leron Ramascindo
Under-17 Boys Singles
1. Matthew Beharry
2. Tyrese Thornhill
3. Rodwell Halley
Under-17 Girls Singles
1. Jayde DaSilva
2. Mishka Beharry
3. Alea Ruplal
The Under-19 Boys & Girls Singles and Open Men & Ladies Doubles will be held in December and all players are asked to start preparing for the last Local Tournament for 2019.
