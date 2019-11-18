Taxi driver flees after car hits traffic cop

Latest update November 18th, 2019 12:59 AM
Sunday morning shoppers and vendors in Saffon Street were treated to some extra drama yesterday when a hire car driver struck down a traffic cop and fled the scene.
Police Constable Roy Shanti was knocked unconscious at around 09:30 hrs.
This reportedly happened shortly after he had warned the driver of Toyota Premio, HC 5257, about stopping in a no-parking area near Saffon and James Street.
Fortunately, the 29-year-old escaped with minor injuries, and was discharged from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation late yesterday afternoon.
Police have impounded the vehicle, which bore a Green Ice Taxi Service logo.
Constable Shanti, who is seconded at the Brickdam Police Station, told Kaieteur News that he was directing traffic near the La Penitence Market when he saw the taxi driver stopped on a ‘No Parking’ sign.
The constable approached the taxi driver and told him to park elsewhere.
Shanti said that it was shortly after he issued this warning that he was struck down.
Eyewitnesses said that the taxi driver exited his vehicle and fled. He was said to be still at large.
Nov 18, 2019By Calvin Chapman Fans would’ve left the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri well satisfied yesterday evening after a hearty race programme that was increased from 23 to 30 events on the day but most...
Nov 18, 2019
Nov 18, 2019
Nov 18, 2019
Nov 18, 2019
Nov 18, 2019
Two of the funniest moments in Guyanese political history are the ontological shape of the WPA and AFC. The WPA’s whole... more
There is a dispute between workers of RUSAL and the union representing its workers. The dispute is about the level of wages... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Called by any other name, there was a coup d’état in Bolivia on November 10. To be clear, an elected... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]