Taxi driver flees after car hits traffic cop

Sunday morning shoppers and vendors in Saffon Street were treated to some extra drama yesterday when a hire car driver struck down a traffic cop and fled the scene.
Police Constable Roy Shanti was knocked unconscious at around 09:30 hrs.
This reportedly happened shortly after he had warned the driver of Toyota Premio, HC 5257, about stopping in a no-parking area near Saffon and James Street.

The impounded car at the Ruimveldt Police Station

Fortunately, the 29-year-old escaped with minor injuries, and was discharged from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation late yesterday afternoon.
Police have impounded the vehicle, which bore a Green Ice Taxi Service logo.
Constable Shanti, who is seconded at the Brickdam Police Station, told Kaieteur News that he was directing traffic near the La Penitence Market when he saw the taxi driver stopped on a ‘No Parking’ sign.
The constable approached the taxi driver and told him to park elsewhere.
Shanti said that it was shortly after he issued this warning that he was struck down.
Eyewitnesses said that the taxi driver exited his vehicle and fled. He was said to be still at large.

