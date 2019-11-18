Sparta Boss lead heavyweights in victory row in latest play of Rio Streetball tourney

Heavyweights Sparta Boss, Gold is Money, Future Stars and Leopold Street claimed wins on Saturday in the inaugural Rio Indoor Street-ball championship at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Witnessed by a sizable gathering, Sparta Boss made light work of Kingston, winning by a 5-0 score. Veteran forward Gregory Richardson scored a first half hat-trick in the second, sixth and ninth minutes. The other two goals came from Dennis Edwards and Deon Alfred in the 13th and 15th minutes respectively.

Also Gold is Money romped to a 5-0 victory over Gaza Squad. A hat-trick from Michael Pedro in the fifth, 10th and 12th minutes led the rout, while Keifer Brandt and Jamal Pedro added to the score in the eighth and 13th minutes apiece.

Meanwhile, Leopold Street defeated Broad Street 3-1. Mark Jhalu scores twice in the ninth and 18th minutes, while versatile attacker Okeeny Fraser scored once in the 16th minute. Akeem Sam netted what proved to be a consolation goal in the opening minute of play. Future Stars got their campaign off to the perfect start, downing Stabroek Ballers 5-2.

A Kevin Cummings helmet-trick in the ninth, 12th, 14th and 15th minutes, alongside a Jamal Cozier second minute conversion secured the win. Seon Taylor netted a brace in the fourth and sixth minutes for the loser.

In other results, Showstoppers crushed Albouystown 6-2. Doubles from Dexroy Adams in the 13th and 15th minutes, Luiroy Nienelder in the seventh and 17th minutes and Delon Lanferman in the sixth and 19th minutes secured the result.

On target in the loss were Shaka Jones and Devin Dooker in the fifth and eighth minutes respectively.

Sophia got the better of Island All-Stars 3-1. The trio of Ryan Jeffrey, Joshua Kamal and Mervin Morris scored in the fourth, 12th and 18th minutes respectively. J. Jones netted for Island All-Stars in the seventh minute.

Alexander Village edged Melanie 1-0. Shem Porter scores in the 15th minute.

Action in the tournament continues on November 21st at the same venue with another round of group stage fixtures.

The other sponsors of the event include El Dorado Trading, Unicon Guyana, Truck Masters, Trophy Stall and Banks DIH Ltd under the Guinness brand.

Below are features and the results from the matches staged.

Complete Results

Game-1

Sophia-3 vs Island All-Stars-1

Sophia Scorers

Ryan Jeffrey-4th

Joshua Kamal-12th

Mervin Morris-18th

Island Scorer

J. Jones-7th

Game-2

Alexander Village-1 vs Melanie-0

Shem Porter-15th

Game-3

Sparta Boss-5 vs Kingston-0

Gregory Richardson-2nd, 6th and 9th

Dennis Edwards-13th

Deon Alfred-15th

Game-4

Showstoppers-6 vs Albouystown-A-2

Showstoppers Scorers

Dexroy Adams-13th and 15th

Luiroy Nienelder-7th and 17th

Delon Lanferman-6th and 19th

Albouystown-A Scorers

Shaka Jones-5th

Devin Dooker-8th

Game-5

Future Stars-5 vs Stabroek Ballers-2

Future Scorers

Kevin Cummings-9th, 12th, 14th and 15th

Jamal Cozier-2nd

Stabroek Scorer

Seon Taylor-4th and 6th

Game-6

Leopold Street-3 vs Broad Street-1

Leopold Scorers

Mark Jhalu-9th and 18th

Okenny Fraser-16th

Broad Scorer

Akeem Sam-1st

Game-7

Gold is Money-5 vs Gaza Squad-0

Michael Pedro-5th, 10th and 12th

Keifer Brandt-8th

Jamal Pedro-13th