Sparta Boss lead heavyweights in victory row in latest play of Rio Streetball tourney

Latest update November 18th, 2019 12:59 AM
Heavyweights Sparta Boss, Gold is Money, Future Stars and Leopold Street claimed wins on Saturday in the inaugural Rio Indoor Street-ball championship at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.
Witnessed by a sizable gathering, Sparta Boss made light work of Kingston, winning by a 5-0 score. Veteran forward Gregory Richardson scored a first half hat-trick in the second, sixth and ninth minutes. The other two goals came from Dennis Edwards and Deon Alfred in the 13th and 15th minutes respectively.
Also Gold is Money romped to a 5-0 victory over Gaza Squad. A hat-trick from Michael Pedro in the fifth, 10th and 12th minutes led the rout, while Keifer Brandt and Jamal Pedro added to the score in the eighth and 13th minutes apiece.
Meanwhile, Leopold Street defeated Broad Street 3-1. Mark Jhalu scores twice in the ninth and 18th minutes, while versatile attacker Okeeny Fraser scored once in the 16th minute. Akeem Sam netted what proved to be a consolation goal in the opening minute of play. Future Stars got their campaign off to the perfect start, downing Stabroek Ballers 5-2.
A Kevin Cummings helmet-trick in the ninth, 12th, 14th and 15th minutes, alongside a Jamal Cozier second minute conversion secured the win. Seon Taylor netted a brace in the fourth and sixth minutes for the loser.
In other results, Showstoppers crushed Albouystown 6-2. Doubles from Dexroy Adams in the 13th and 15th minutes, Luiroy Nienelder in the seventh and 17th minutes and Delon Lanferman in the sixth and 19th minutes secured the result.
On target in the loss were Shaka Jones and Devin Dooker in the fifth and eighth minutes respectively.
Sophia got the better of Island All-Stars 3-1. The trio of Ryan Jeffrey, Joshua Kamal and Mervin Morris scored in the fourth, 12th and 18th minutes respectively. J. Jones netted for Island All-Stars in the seventh minute.
Alexander Village edged Melanie 1-0. Shem Porter scores in the 15th minute.
Action in the tournament continues on November 21st at the same venue with another round of group stage fixtures.
The other sponsors of the event include El Dorado Trading, Unicon Guyana, Truck Masters, Trophy Stall and Banks DIH Ltd under the Guinness brand.
Below are features and the results from the matches staged.
Complete Results
Game-1
Sophia-3 vs Island All-Stars-1
Sophia Scorers
Ryan Jeffrey-4th
Joshua Kamal-12th
Mervin Morris-18th
Island Scorer
J. Jones-7th
Game-2
Alexander Village-1 vs Melanie-0
Shem Porter-15th
Game-3
Sparta Boss-5 vs Kingston-0
Gregory Richardson-2nd, 6th and 9th
Dennis Edwards-13th
Deon Alfred-15th
Game-4
Showstoppers-6 vs Albouystown-A-2
Showstoppers Scorers
Dexroy Adams-13th and 15th
Luiroy Nienelder-7th and 17th
Delon Lanferman-6th and 19th
Albouystown-A Scorers
Shaka Jones-5th
Devin Dooker-8th
Game-5
Future Stars-5 vs Stabroek Ballers-2
Future Scorers
Kevin Cummings-9th, 12th, 14th and 15th
Jamal Cozier-2nd
Stabroek Scorer
Seon Taylor-4th and 6th
Game-6
Leopold Street-3 vs Broad Street-1
Leopold Scorers
Mark Jhalu-9th and 18th
Okenny Fraser-16th
Broad Scorer
Akeem Sam-1st
Game-7
Gold is Money-5 vs Gaza Squad-0
Michael Pedro-5th, 10th and 12th
Keifer Brandt-8th
Jamal Pedro-13th
