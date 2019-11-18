Sheet Anchor residents accuse NDC of stymieing community works

Officials at a community meeting at Sheet Anchor Primary School heard residents calling for action to be taken against the Ordinance-Fortlands Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC).

The residents alleged that the NDC is unwilling to provide services, whether it is the clearing of the drains, tackling squatting or the upholding of laws.

According to a DPI release, the concerns were raised with Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton, who chaired the meeting.

While empathising with the residents, the Minister pointed to the fact that the representative, who was selected to manage the NDC, which the claims are being made against, has been selected in two Local Government Elections (LGE).

“This cannot happen… We have provided two Local Government Elections and persons who are not providing the necessary provision to benefit the people are being put in charge,” he stressed.

In what appeared to be another complaint, the principal of the Sheet Anchor Primary School relayed that she had approached the Council to identify a plot of land to establish a playfield for the students but was told there is no land available.

The principal explained that she aims to ensure the school, which has a good academic record, turns out well-rounded students; hence the need for a space to hold sports activities.

Another resident, Vincent Edwards, drew attention to the fact that the Fort Ordinance community ground can be used for such activities.

“It is our property; it belongs to us and especially now that this [Sheet Anchor Primary] school has a need for it. We need to get our act together,” he remarked.

In response, Minster Norton committed to raising the matter with the Communities Minister, Ronald Bulkan, for an evaluation to be conducted to determine if the community ground could be transformed into a playfield for the students. He also promised to assist with the installation of streetlights in the Fort Ordinance area.

Bulkan reiterated the call for residents to hold the local officials accountable.