Ravindra Harry is El Dorado Rums 2019 Golf Tournament Champion

Young Ravindra Harry was eager to play. According to him “I just wanted to enjoy my game, and everything coordinated well – my driving, chipping and putting.”

Ravi Harry produced the Best Net score for the day, only just edging out veterans Fazil Haniff and Paton George by one stroke. In the other two Flights there was keen competition also, so much so that in the 0-9 Flight there was a 4-way tie for the Best Net.

In the 0-9 Flight, winners and their scores were: 1st – Jaipaul Suknanan (71/9); 2nd – reigning Guyana Open Champion, Avinash Persaud (71/2); and 3rd – almost every week in the winners Row, former Captain Patrick Prashad – (71/9). The fourth score was offered by veteran Mike Mangal – 71/8.

In the 10-18 Flight, winners were: 1st – Ravindra Harry (67/16); 2nd–Fazil Haniff (68/15); and 3rd – Paton George (68/18). They were closely followed by Max Persaud (69/14); Dr Philnbert London (70/18); Ayube Subhan (72/14); and George Bulkan (73/16).

In the 19-28 Flight, winners were: 1st – Gavin Todd (69/19); 2nd – Imtiaz Subhan (70/19); and 3rd – Videsh Persaud (71/28). Brian Hackett (72/23) and Shanella London (73/15) were close on the winners’ heels.

Speciality prizes: Longest Drive was won by Alfred Mentore; Nearest The Pin by Satrohan Tiwari; Best Gross by Avinash Persaud; and Tournament Champion by Ravindra Harry.

El Dorado, a brand of DDL, which is headquartered at Diamond, East Bank Demerara , Guyana, Telephone: 592-265-5019 and webpagehttp://www.demeraradistillers.com. El Dorado rums are distributed in Asia, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East and North America.

The smooth and uniquely complex El Dorado aged rums represent over 300 years of Caribbean rum crafting, in the country of Guyana.

By faithfully continuing to use the original wooden heritage stills, the El Dorado rum producers are masters in skilfully coaxing out the rich & diverse characters from within the spirit.

Allowing both time and the unique Demerara climate to take their course, oak barrels are laid down for decades at a time to imbue El Dorado rums with excellent dimension and depth.

The result is rums that vary in age from 1 to 21 years – a wide range of finely blended exquisite rums.

While DDL has been supportive of the Lusignan Golf Club and involved, with the El Dorado brand, in sponsoring tournaments for over 20 years, the El Dorado brand began sponsoring their own annual Tournament some 7 years ago in 2012.

The dependability of El Dorado and their maintained interest in the development of female and children golfers was reiterated by current brand Manager Ms Maria Munroe at the press hosting earlier in the week. El Dorado looks forward to continue supporting of the Lusignan Golf Club.