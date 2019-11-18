Police Commissioner gains Commonwealth Masters

Commissioner of Police Leslie James (DSS, DSM) graduated on Saturday from the University of Guyana with a Commonwealth Masters in Public Administration.

A press release stated that Mr. James was appointed to pilot the Guyana Police Force in August 2018.

During his visits to the various Policing Divisions at the time he was studying, he urged ranks to pursue higher learning, while commending those had already done so, either from the University of Guyana or other Tertiary institutions.

Mr. James also has a Diploma in Public Management and a Bachelor of Law Degree, all of which was acquired from the University of Guyana.

The 52-year-old also completed numerous courses at other institutions; Union of South America Workshop in 2016, Leadership and Organization Development (6 Modules) Transformation Leadership Consultancy and Police Ethics and Leadership, Ohio State Patrol both in 2014, Gang Prosecution and Investigation and Regional Workshop both in 2013 Police Operational Management Course; Human Resource Development Workshop on the International Challenges of the Caribbean; Train the Trainers in 2005, Source Witness Protection/ Human Source Management Seminar in 2004, General Duties Course in 2003, Prosecution, of Drug Offences Advanced Training Workshop for Regional Police Prosecutors in 1998; Court Prosecutions Initial Course in 1998, the Guyana Police Force in Conjunction with the Institute of Distance and Continuing Education; University of Guyana from 1996-1997.