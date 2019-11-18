Latest update November 18th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Police Commissioner gains Commonwealth Masters

Nov 18, 2019 News 0

 

Commissioner of Police Leslie James (DSS, DSM) graduated on Saturday from the University of Guyana with a Commonwealth Masters in Public Administration.
A press release stated that Mr. James was appointed to pilot the Guyana Police Force in August 2018.
During his visits to the various Policing Divisions at the time he was studying, he urged ranks to pursue higher learning, while commending those had already done so, either from the University of Guyana or other Tertiary institutions.

Commissioner of Police Leslie James
(right) receiving his Masters

Mr. James also has a Diploma in Public Management and a Bachelor of Law Degree, all of which was acquired from the University of Guyana.
The 52-year-old also completed numerous courses at other institutions; Union of South America Workshop in 2016, Leadership and Organization Development (6 Modules) Transformation Leadership Consultancy and Police Ethics and Leadership, Ohio State Patrol both in 2014, Gang Prosecution and Investigation and Regional Workshop both in 2013 Police Operational Management Course; Human Resource Development Workshop on the International Challenges of the Caribbean; Train the Trainers in 2005, Source Witness Protection/ Human Source Management Seminar in 2004, General Duties Course in 2003, Prosecution, of Drug Offences Advanced Training Workshop for Regional Police Prosecutors in 1998; Court Prosecutions Initial Course in 1998, the Guyana Police Force in Conjunction with the Institute of Distance and Continuing Education; University of Guyana from 1996-1997.

More in this category

Sports

GMR&SC’s Clash of Champions…Zane Maloney steals show, Team Mohamed’s still unbeaten

GMR&SC’s Clash of Champions…Zane Maloney steals show,...

Nov 18, 2019

By Calvin Chapman Fans would’ve left the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri well satisfied yesterday evening after a hearty race programme that was increased from 23 to 30 events on the day but most...
Read More
India Women win 4th T20I by five runs to maintain unbeaten streak

India Women win 4th T20I by five runs to...

Nov 18, 2019

Gurbaz blitz helps Afghanistan clinch T20 series win over Windies

Gurbaz blitz helps Afghanistan clinch T20 series...

Nov 18, 2019

Colonial Medical Cup Super50…WIEP stay on top with win against Jaguars

Colonial Medical Cup Super50…WIEP stay on...

Nov 18, 2019

National Schools’ Championships opened

National Schools’ Championships opened

Nov 18, 2019

Ravindra Harry is El Dorado Rums 2019 Golf Tournament Champion

Ravindra Harry is El Dorado Rums 2019 Golf...

Nov 18, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019