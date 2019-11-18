Latest update November 18th, 2019 12:59 AM

National Schools’ Championships opened

Nov 18, 2019 Sports 0

Hamilton and Azore win 10k road race

Athletes from the defending champions Upper Demerara/Kwakwani (District 10) during the march past yesterday at the NTFC. (Emmerson Campbell photo)

Morvin Hamilton of District five and Tia Azore of District 10 were the respective winners of the boys’ and girls’ open 10k road race of the 2019 National Schools’ Cycling, Swimming and Track and Field Championships that opened yesterday at the National Track & Field Center (NTFC), Leonora.
The 18-year-old Hamilton registered a time of 34 minutes 51 seconds while Azore registered a time of 45 minutes 57 seconds.
Action continues today with swimming and cycling from 09:00hrs at the Aquatic Centre and the National Park, while Track and Field action will resume at Leonora tomorrow from 09:00hrs.
Meanwhile, during the launch yesterday afternoon, Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton noted that ‘Nationals’ continues to grow and he encouraged student-athletes to continue to raise the bar, while competing with a spirit of fair play following yesterday’s march past of the 15 districts.
Norton who also declared the annual Championships open, posited that nationals is, “Where stars are born”, and it is the perfect event for spotting athletics talent.

