Lymphatic Filariasis still transmitted in Region Ten – Dr. Anastacia Sampson

There is still active transmission of the dreaded Lymphatic Filariasis in Region Ten, one of four Regions still faced with this challenge.

This is according to Dr. Annastacia Sampson, National Supervisor of the Mass Drug Administration {MDA), Region Ten.

Sampson also told Lindeners that Lymphatic Filariasis is one of five neglected diseases in the world, and is the most dreaded.

As such, she exhorted residents to take the triple drug strategy pills, being distributed by the MDA to ensure its eradication.

Sampson was at the time addressing residents at the launch of the 2019 Mass Drug Administration (MDA) in Region Ten, at the Mackenzie Market Square on Friday.

According to Sampson, Lymphatic Filariasis not only presents physical challenges, but mental challenges as well, as it affects one’s quality of life, through disability, discrimination and social stigma.

“I have the opportunity of working with patients who are affected by Lymphatic Filariasis. I see them and it is not easy, when they share their stories of the life that they’re living after being infected with this disease,” Sampson related.

She however pointed out, that the disease can be prevented by taking the three pills- Ivermectin, Albendazole and DEC.

Emphasising that the success of mass drug administration depends on coverage, Sampson charged Region Ten to continue in the fight, to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis.

Dr. Jean Alexandre, of PAHO/WHO, expressed satisfaction that PAHO is collaborating with the MoPH, in the fight against the disease. This, he said, should see its eradication, after the second round of IDA, in 2020.

Prior to the launch, workers from the pill distribution unit, along with officials of the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), marched along Republic Avenue, Linden, to raise awareness, of the importance of the pill distribution campaign.

Promoting the notion that Prevention is better than cure, everyone was exhorted to take the medication, and encouraged to ensure that relatives and friends do likewise.

Regional Health Officer (ag), Dr. Samuels advised residents to not only take the pills, but to use other preventative measures, such as sleeping under mosquito nets, using insect repellants and covering water receptacles.

“Residents of Region Ten, I implore you, when the pill distributers come around, take your pill, you are not only protecting yourself, you are protecting your children, you are protecting the future generation,” Samuels admonished.

Regional Vice Chairman, Elroy Adolph, who was the first person to be administered the pills, immediately after the launch, encouraged others to do likewise.