India Women win 4th T20I by five runs to maintain unbeaten streak

By Zaheer Mohamed

India Women continued their unbeaten run in their T20 International series against the West Indies Women with a five-run victory in the fourth game yesterday at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

The West Indies Women did well to restrict their opponents for a gettable total, but their batters failed to take their team home as India Women go 4-0 up in the five-match series.

West Indies Women won the toss and inserted India Women after the start of play was delayed for 150 minutes which caused the game to be reduced to nine overs.

Shafali Verma struck Hayley Matthews for a maximum over mid-wicket before she was caught at long-on off the next delivery attempting to go over the in-field. Matthews continued to make inroads- she had Jemimah Rodrigues brilliant caught on the mid-wicket boundary by Kyshona Knight (06) and sent back Veda Krishnamurty (05) as India Women were reduced to 20-3 in the third over.

The West Indies bowlers continued to maintain a decent line and despite a few difficult chances went a begging, they were well backed up in the field as runs proved hard to come by.

Afy Fletcher had skipper Harmanpreet Kaur stumped by Campbell as she missed a swipe outside off-stump moving down the pitch; she departed without addition to the score.

The procession continued as Sheneta Grimmond bowled Deepti Sharma (04) who played back to a full-length ball while Fletcher sent back Harleen Deol (00); both wickets fell with the score 32.

Pooja Vastrakar struck one four and was the only batter to reach double figure with 10 before she became Grimmond second victim. Thaniya Bhatia (08*) and Anuja Patil (02*) saw India Women to 50-7. Matthews picked up 3-13, while Fletcher took 2-2 and Grimmond 2-10.

Sharma provided the visitors with the breakthrough by disturbing the stumps of Chedean Nation for three before Matthews was bowled by Patil for 11 which came off 14 balls and contained one four, to leave the score on 19-2.

Henry flicked Mansi Joshi majestically through mid-wicket for four as she and Natasha McLean took the score to 30 before Henry was bowled by Radha Yadav for 11, while Mc Lean was run out for 10 with the score on 41-4 as the asking rate continued to mount.

West Indies Women allowed 24 dot balls and this proved to be their down fall in the chase, while India must be credited for their steady line and attacking fielding. Grimmond was dismissed for two while Shemaine Campbell, who perhaps batted a bit too late and Stacy Ann-King remained not out on five and one respectively as the West Indies Women finished on 45-5. Patil was the pick of the bowlers with 2-8. Mathews was named player-of-the-match.

Scores: INDIA WOMEN 50 for seven off nine overs (Hayley Matthews 3-13, Afy Fletcher 2-2, Sheneta Grimmond 2-10).

WEST INDIES 45 for five off nine overs (Anuja Patil 2-8).