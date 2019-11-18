GMR&SC’s Clash of Champions…Zane Maloney steals show, Team Mohamed’s still unbeaten

By Calvin Chapman

Fans would’ve left the South Dakota Circuit, Timehri well satisfied yesterday evening after a hearty race programme that was increased from 23 to 30 events on the day but most satisfying would have been Barbadian Zane Maloney’s performance in the SR3 radicals’ showdown.

The sixteen-year-old Maloney, who is the current British F4 champion, gave the fans real value for their money after sprinting away with all three of the radical races in emphatic fashion. The teenager started on pole and won the first race three seconds ahead of second place Luke Bhola of Trinidad & Tobago (T&T).

The Bajan started at the back of the pack due to the reverse grid rules of the radicals’ cup in race 2 but by the fourth of the 15-lap race, much to the surprise of the fans and competitors alike, the racing prodigy was in first place after demonstrating some elite driving. And as expected, Zane won the third radical’s race lapping a couple of competitors in the process.

In the superstock and supersport class, as expected, the permanent class of Team Mohamed’s daredevils remained unfettered with British riders Richard Cooper (Supersport) and Daniel Linfoot (Superstock) sweeping their respective classes, while Harry Truelove (Superstock) was second only to Linfoot.

In the Group Four Class, 2017 and 2018 CMRC group four champion Andrew King of Guyana showed his sharpness with a clean sweep of the class despite some fight from Zane’s uncle, Mark Maloney, and local boy Stefan Jeffrey.

Suleman Esuf of Barbados swept group three, while his brother Ahmed picked up one win in group two after Guyana’s Rameez Mohamed, who won the first race and looked set to sweep the class was derailed in race two after being rammed in the bumper.

The anticipated Choke Starlet Cup saw Motilall Deodass picking up one win, a second and a third place finish yesterday, results which may see him pipping reigning champion Annand Ramchand for the overall championship and $500,000 first prize.

All results so far are unofficial and the full list of official results will be published in a subsequent article.

The Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) did another stellar job in keeping this year’s November International race meet at a high standard and the President of the Club, Rameez Mohamed, noted with Kaieteur Sport his gratitude with the multitude of fans who has been supporting the club’s events all year and the sponsors that are committed to seeing the motorsport growing from strength to strength in Guyana.

B.M Soat Auto Sales, Mohamed’s Enterprise, KFC, Tropical Shipping, Valvoline, Ansa McAl, Motul, ExxonMobil, Japarts and Air Services were the major sponsors of the event.