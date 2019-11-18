DDL teams up with TT Co. to build new Oil & Gas shore base

Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), through its subsidiary Demerara Contractors and Engineering Limited (DCEL) and Caribbean Welding Supplies Ltd. (CWSL) has announced the establishment of an oil and gas services’ joint venture—Demerara Offshore Inc.

According to a public statement on Friday last, Demerara Offshore will be providing a wide range of services to the oil and gas sector that include the development of a world-class shore base facility.

The new shore base, in addition to serving as a logistics centre and storage area, will be doing welding and fabrication, electrical, mechanical, instrumentation, blasting and painting, specialised coating, non-destructive testing and inspection, valve repairs, pressure testing, waste management and disposal, catering, equipment rental, and human resource development.

DCEL Chairman Komal Samaroo said in a missive making the announcement that, “after very careful consideration and evaluation of the opportunities in the oil and gas sector, the company entered into the joint venture with CWSL from Trinidad and Tobago.”

Samaroo added that, under the arrangement, “We hope that we can add to the local content of the oil and gas sector through the various contracts that we would be entering into, and through the development of the human skills in the country to meet the standards required by the industry.”

Demerara Offshore says it is looking to bring value-added opportunities to Guyanese and the Guyana economy.

This it hoped to be achieved through partnerships with world-leading products and services providers.

According to the company, it will leverage substantial knowledge and expertise to develop Guyanese capacity.

Demerara Offshore said too it is in the final stages of negotiations with companies worldwide including ASCO and NSL, HB Rentals – a branch of Superior Energy of the USA, KOS Kentintrol Valves out of the UK, and Jotun Paints.

CEO of CWSL, Nigel Bennett in announcing the joint venture said, “This is a great opportunity for our two companies. In Trinidad and Tobago, given our long industrial and oil experience, we have a lot to offer Guyana as our CARICOM family. We are delighted to support our lead partner DDL. This is an initiative for Guyana’s development and DDL has a long history of serving this country.”

Bennett added that, “the efforts of Demerara Offshore will allow for the development of both the technologies and the human resources required for the development of the Guyana oil and gas industry. It is important that Guyanese themselves are trained and prepared to take the sector forward with Guyanese character.”