Colonial Medical Cup Super50…WIEP stay on top with win against Jaguars

By Sean Devers in Trinidad

In a truncated match last night which had two stoppages due to adverse weather conditions, the West Indies Emerging Players beat Guyana Jaguars by one run in a thrilling last over finish at the Queen’s Park Oval in match reduced to 30 overs.

A maiden 50-overs fifty from Johnathan Foo, who made 67 from 53 balls with eight and shared a record stand with Ramaal Lewis, last out, run out for 40 from 31 with five fours gave the Jaguars some hope.

However, their 86-run seventh wicket stand which bettered the 82 made by Berbicians Derek Kallicharran and Kamal Singh against Jamaica in 1983 was too little too late.

Led by an 89-run third wicket stand between 25-year-old Justin Greaves who made 53 from 62 balls with four fours and a six and Joshua DaSilva whose 39 lasted 62 balls with a single four,the Emerging players slumped from 101-2 to 135-7.

But Dominic Drakes smashed 18 from eight balls with two sixes and a four, while Camarie Boyce hit three boundaries in an unbeaten 18 from 10 balls to take them to 167-8 from 30 overs.

Left-arm-spinner Chanderpaul Hemraj, fast becoming an all-rounder, had 3-18 from three overs, while off-spinner Lewis took 3-22 from his three overs.

Chasing a revised total of 180 in 30 overs on the DLS system,the Jaguars were restricted to 178-8 in 30 overs.

Chris Barnwell (24), Leon Johnson (17) and Anthony Bramble (14) got into double figures but failed to go on and too much was left on 29-year-old Foo.

Man-of-the-Match Jermaine Levy, who bowled the final over with seven needed and finished with 3-40, was supported by left arm spinner Camarie Boyce who had 2-26.

The Jaguars left out Clinton Pestano, Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Nial Smith and invited the Emerging Players to bat on a slow track and sluggish outfield in overcast conditions.

A handful of spectators watched as Melius off-drove the first delivery from Raymon Reifer for four before rain stopped play at 12 without loss in the third over.

After a delay of 54 minutes, play resumed in bright sunshine and Ronsford Beaton trapped Melius (11) LBW before Gidron Pope (1) got one the left him and edged it to Johnson at first slip at two wickets fell with the score on 12.

DaSilva, who scored a century against Volcanoes, joined Greaves and the inform pair embarked on staging operation rebuild.

Greaves punched Beaton sweetly to cover boundary and hooked Reifer for four when bowled short.

With left-arm spinners Veerasammy Permaul and Gudakesh Motie bowling in tandem, another shower sent the players scurrying off the field at 15:20 hrs in the 13thover with the score on 55-2.

Play eventually restarted at 18:30 hrs and Greaves and DaSilva continued from where they left off.

Greaves deposited Motie back over his head for six but with the score on 101, DaSilva (39) hit Hemraj to deep cover to break the 89 run stand.

Roland Cato joined Greaves who reached his third fifty of the tournament from 58 balls with four fours and a six before Cato (3) ‘played on’ to Hemraj at 109-4 before Hemraj had Greaves caught behind trying to cut to leave to score 114-5 in the 24th over.

Guyanese Kevin Sinclair (8) was removed by Lewis at 118-6. Drakes slashed Beaton for four and lofted him for a straight six off successive balls before Yannick Cariah (8) caught behind off Lewis at 135-7.

Drakes slashed Lewis to the point boundary before driving him through cover for four. But he was soon caught behind as Lewis struck again at 146-8.

Boyce then hammered Hemraj to mid-wicket for a boundary before clobbering Reifer for back-to-back fours.

The Jaguars began their chase of the revised target badly when Kemol Savory, for the second time in two matches, drove loosely a wide ball and edged a catch to slip without a run on the board, while five runs later Hemraj touched one that left off Levey as the Jaguars slipped to 5-2.

Barnwell and Johnson came together and halted the slide but when on 17 from 24 balls Johnson, after becoming the third Guyana batsman to reach 100 runs, Johnson got an early Christmas gift in the form of knee high full toss from Boyce and wacked it straight to deep mid-wicket at 43-3.

Boyce struck two runs later when Reifer (1) was taken at short mid-wicket and it was left to Barnwell and Foo, the Jaguars’ leading run scorers to try and push the South American team to a win.

But Barnwell hit fellow Guyanese Kevin Sinclair to deep mid-wicket at 61-5 and when Anthony Bramble (14) was removed by Levy the Jaguars were 88-6.

But Foo kept hopes alive by stroking Drakes to the point boundary before pulling him for another four.

A brutal pull of Keon Harding, the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, reached the boundary like a scud missile despite the soggy condition of the outfield.

A boundary off Drakes carried the Berbician of Chinese decent to a maiden 50 over fifty from 44 balls with six fours.

Foo, the Hero of the 2010 Caribbean T20 Final at this venue which qualified Guyana for the Champions League in South Africa, hammered Harding for four to move into the 60s.

Lewis pulled Drakes for a boundary and slashed him to point for another and the Emerging Players were looking a bit worried with 16 needed from 12 balls.

Lewis thumped Harding for six and in the last over the Jaguars needed seven to win.

Foo edged Levy to the Keeper and Permaul and Lewis were run out.

The Emerging Players share the top spot with Red Force on 16 points, while Jaguars are third on 12.