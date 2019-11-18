Chance hat-trick hands North G/town comfortable win over Tucville

Martha Chance netted a hat-trick to guide North Georgetown to a 4-0 victory over Tucville when action in the Petra Organisation/ Smalta Girls U11 schools’ football competition continued Saturday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Renee Johnson put North Georgetown ahead in the 8th minute before Chance scored in the 20th, 24th and 27th minutes.

In other results, St. Stephen’s beat West Ruimveldt 1-0 courtesy of a DeAndra Benjamin penalty in the 3rd minute.

Ashley Walton found the back of net in the 5th minute to hand Marian Academy a 1-0 win over Genesis, while Smith’s Memorial and Timehri drew 1-1; Akeysia Abrams scored in the 7th minute for Timehri, while Angel Bailey netted for Smith’s Memorial in the 23rd.

South Ruimveldt beat St. Margret’s 2-0; Briana Elliot put her team ahead in the 8th minute before Julianna Younge stretched the advantage in the 14th.

Redeemer overcame FE Pollard 2-0 with strikes from Leanna Hill in the 9th and 28th minutes. The competition continues on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Lodge Secondary, led by a double from Derwin George beat Bishop’s High 2-1 in the Guyoil/ Tradewind Tankers Secondary schools’ U18 tournament at the said venue.

George opened the scoring in the 6th minute before Makayah found the equalizer in the 35th. Earl Grant restored Lodge Secondary advantage in the 54th, while George netted his second in the 66th minute.