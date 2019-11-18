Body of beheaded Brazilian found on Lethem trail

-cops seek victim’s 17-year-old cousin

Police are hunting for a 17-year-old Brazilian man, who is believed to have hacked off the head of his 22-year-old cousin and left his body on a Lethem trail.

The headless body of Dico Davi Roberto Moriera, of Boa Vista, Brazil, was found near the Takatu Bridge, which borders Brazil and Guyana at around 09:00 hrs. Family members identified the corpse. The victim was wearing a black shirt and a pair of black jeans.

According to police reports, the suspect is said to be a 17–year–old cousin of the slain man.

Region 9 (Upper Takatu- Upper Essequibo) Regional Commander, Senior Superintendent Keithon King told Kaieteur News that the cousins had several disputes.

Kaieteur News understands that for the past three months, the suspect had threatened to kill Moriera since he believed that his cousin had stolen his bicycle.

Police ranks were seen scouring the area in the home of finding the Brazilian’s severed head. They are reportedly still to find it.