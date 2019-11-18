Anna Regina granny still missing

It has been some two weeks since 73-year-old Philomena Alfred vanished during a visit to Anna Regina’s Republic Bank Branch on November 4, leaving family members baffled and worried.

Her granddaughter, Devika Ashby relayed to Kaieteur News that despite the constant searches, they are nowhere close to locating the elderly woman.

According to her, persons would constantly report that they saw her in several areas but nothing concrete came out of the searches.

“Like they always say, they see her in some area but nothing we ain’t get so far. We hear before she deh Lima Sands, then a taxi driver seh he see she heading near by the riverside but we search and nuttin’ come out”, the woman’s distraught granddaughter said.

Recalling the day when the woman disappeared, Ashby stated that her grandmother was in high spirits, ready to go about the usual routine.

She stated that the woman and her husband left for the bank to uplift their pension at 11:00 am. Upon reaching, they were met with a packed office so the elderly woman opted to stay outside.

At 16:00 hrs, when her husband finally exited the bank, his wife was nowhere to be found.

Philomena Alfred was clad in a black and white spotted dress carrying a small shoulder bag containing her identification card and pension book.

Family members had disclosed that she suffers from slight amnesia but has never wandered off or disappeared before.

Persons with information that may reunite Mrs. Philomena Alfred with her loved ones, are asked to contact the nearest police station, or one of the following numbers; 666-7651, 674-5648, 602-4265, 661-0847.