The Baccoo speaks

This is the season when young criminals patrol the streets. Many of them left school ill-equipped to play meaningful roles in the society.

However, the wider society is on the lookout. Many are taking extra precautions leading to the apprehension of some who would take their chances.

**

Another road accident would occur along the eastern corridor. The improved road surface would induce speeding and given the inexperience of some drivers, this collision would lead to serious problems.

At the same time alcohol would play a major part.

**

The mining sector would record another killing. A bout of drinking would turn deadly because of a silly argument. One of the protagonists would walk away from the scene only to return with vengeance in his heart.

In the end, people would say that a woman would be at the centre of all that happened.