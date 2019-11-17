Latest update November 17th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

The Baccoo speaks

Nov 17, 2019 Features / Columnists, The Baccoo Speaks 0

This is the season when young criminals patrol the streets. Many of them left school ill-equipped to play meaningful roles in the society.
However, the wider society is on the lookout. Many are taking extra precautions leading to the apprehension of some who would take their chances.
**
Another road accident would occur along the eastern corridor. The improved road surface would induce speeding and given the inexperience of some drivers, this collision would lead to serious problems.
At the same time alcohol would play a major part.
**
The mining sector would record another killing. A bout of drinking would turn deadly because of a silly argument. One of the protagonists would walk away from the scene only to return with vengeance in his heart.
In the end, people would say that a woman would be at the centre of all that happened.

More in this category

Sports

GMR&SC Clash of Champions Bajans do well at qualifying

GMR&SC Clash of Champions Bajans do well at qualifying

Nov 17, 2019

The Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) International Race meet dubbed ‘Clash of Champions’ sped off yesterday at the South Dakota Circuit with qualifying sessions which was...
Read More
Ryan Crawford Horserace meet on today at Alness

Ryan Crawford Horserace meet on today at Alness

Nov 17, 2019

MACORP scores 1 Million goal; promises continued support

MACORP scores 1 Million goal; promises continued...

Nov 17, 2019

More Hammie Green Birthday Inter – Ward football at Den Amstel today

More Hammie Green Birthday Inter – Ward...

Nov 17, 2019

Crandon pleased with Jaguars batting against Volcanoes

Crandon pleased with Jaguars batting against...

Nov 17, 2019

Lovell all-round heroics guides GCC to GCA/Toucan Distributors U15 title

Lovell all-round heroics guides GCC to GCA/Toucan...

Nov 17, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019