Support group launched for pancreatic cancer patients … donates cash to Cancer Institute

One of the most aggressive forms of cancer is pancreatic cancer and November is dedicated pancreatic cancer awareness month.

Mr. Norbert DeFreitas is a pancreatic cancer survivor of four years. His battle inspired his wife, Mrs. Evelyn DeFreitas, to embark on the mission of raising awareness for pancreatic cancer.

On Sunday November 3, 2019, Mr. and Mrs. Norbert DeFreitas in collaboration with the Cancer Institute of Guyana hosted a fund-raising brunch at the Georgetown Club to provide support for the treatment of pancreatic cancer patients at the Cancer Institute.

The couple handed over $227,000 to the Cancer Institute of Guyana as proceeds from the event. Also, a support group, the Tough Cookie Club, was launched to raise awareness of pancreatic cancer.

Present at the event were Dr. Sayan Chakroborty, Medical Director and Oncologist at the Cancer Institute; and Dr. Patricee Douglas, Technical Adviser to the Minister of Public Health.

Both Dr. Chakroborty and Dr. Douglas welcomed this initiative taken by Mr. and Mrs. DeFreitas.

In giving the charge, Dr. Douglas stated that the Ministry needs support to bring relief to those in need, while Dr. Chakroborty implored the gathering to seek early intervention since the symptoms of pancreatic cancer can mimic those of other illnesses.

Also in attendance were cancer survivors who were presented with hampers, compliments of Survival Supermarket on Sheriff Street, ANSA McAL, and INDI.

The Tough Cookie Club will continue to spearhead activities in the month of November to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer and encourages everyone to wear something purple every Friday in November and to make Friday November 29, 2019 a #WearItPurpleFriday.