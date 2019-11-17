Nab Dartmouth teens for motorcycle theft.

Over the past few months on the Essequibo Coast, quite a number of motorcycles went missing. Police in the Region Two Division believe that they have found the culprits responsible for the so called disappearances, following the arrest of three teenage boys last Thursday.

According to reports, an Intel led operation that was conducted by ranks of the Anna Regina Police Station, resulted in the apprehension of Kenford Terrence, 18, of Dartmouth, Essequibo Coast. Also arrested from the said community was Kevin Griffith, 17, and Omar George, 19.

The three young men, police believe, are the prime suspects in a number of motorcycle thefts. Their suspicions were confirmed following a search in the community, which unearthed a Jialing motorcycle believed to have been stolen.

According to a police source, the said Jailing valuing some $260,000 was reported stolen last Monday by Adrian Hopkinson of Anna Regina.

Police sources also indicated that Kenford is believed to have been involved in the theft of other motorcycles. This publication understands that the suspect has since admitted to committing three motorcycle thefts.

The motorcycle has since been impounded at the Anna Regina Police Station, and the three young men are being processed for court.