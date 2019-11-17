Jagdeo does not rule out assuming VP position

“I have not given serious thought to where and what role, but I know that I will be in a government supporting Irfaan Ali to be the best President this country has ever had.”

These were the remarks of the Leader of the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C), Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo. He was questioned about his thoughts on assuming his party’s Vice Presidential position.

Last Friday on the Kaieteur Radio programme, The Political Show, the party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr. Irfaan Ali, stated that he wants Jagdeo to serve as his Vice President.

The 39-year-old Ali and protégé of the former President asserted that with Jagdeo at his side, he would bring skills and experience to the table that are unquestionable.

During his weekly Thursday press briefing on November 14, last, the Opposition Leader explained that he and Ali have never discussed the Vice President position and he believes that Ali’s expression is just his desire.

However, he stated that he has made it clear that he wants to be allied with the new Government, if the party is to win the upcoming March 2020 elections.

The Opposition Leader added, “I have not decided in what capacity [I will serve] at this time. He [Ali] is somebody that I like, somebody I support. Why would I not want to work hard every day to make him successful, and share all the skills that I have required or advice?

“He [Ali] will be the President and he can choose to accept or ignore the advice. But I know that because of how long we have worked together that we share similar outlook on various issues on development and progress.”

Meanwhile, Director- General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Mr. Joseph Harmon, on Friday morning criticized Jagdeo for the contentious issue.

During the Post Cabinet press briefing, Harmon stated that such an appointment would go against the spirit of the Caribbean Court of Justice’s (CCJ) ruling, which stipulated that Jagdeo could only serve two terms as the President.

It is important to note that if the Opposition Leader assumes the VP position, he could be open to the possibility of performing presidential duties.

The Director- General said, “I think that [the political opposition] is testing the waters. It is testing the patience of the Guyanese people and their tolerance for lawlessness, because clearly there is a decision by the Caribbean Court of Justice that says that this gentleman [Jagdeo] cannot be the President or Prime Minister. That is really getting through the backdoor.”