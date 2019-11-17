Hundreds of persons accessed free health care at lion’s club medical outreach

The Lions & Leo club of Bel Air in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) yesterday hosted a health fair in the compound of Demerara Mutual Life Located at 61-62, Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown.

At the health fair there were Blood Sugar Testing; Eye Screening; HIV Testing; Food and Nutrition Education; Blood Donation among other services. The health fair attracted over 300 persons and was carried out under the theme ‘The Family and Diabetes’.

In an interview, third Vice President of Lions Club, Shondel Gray, stated that for the past three years the Lions Club in collaboration with other organizations has been trying its best to offer free health care to Guyanese; especially those affected by common illnesses or those who just want to ‘get done’ various important tests.

“This health fair is an annual thing; two years ago it was held in the Stabroek Market area. The reason we are keeping these health fairs in the open areas is because we want to reach as many persons as possible.”

At the diabetes booth persons were educated about the different types of diabetes and the impact they have on the human body.

Head of Guyana Diabetic Association, Ms Glynis Beaton, stated that although diabetes is a prevalent disease in Guyana affected persons still find it difficult to adjust to the new eating patterns and other regularities that must be incorporated into one’s everyday life when affected by such a disease.

“For the past years I have been exposed to different persons suffering from diabetes and what I have realized is that persons are still fa iling to adhere to rules and regulations that are compulsory to one’s health in the world of diabetes.”

Ms Beaton added that when someone in a household is affected with diabetes other family members should play an active role with the aim of keeping the disease under control.

“Extra care should be given to affected children; as parents you must be able to give your child or children the right dose of medicines and the right diet so as to ensure that at no time your child will be depressed due to his/her diagnosis.

“There are people living with diabetes for the past 40 years and they are still going strong and healthy.”

At the health fair persons diagnosed with diabetes were given a special blood test called HBA1C. It is a test that shows you the average level of your blood sugar for the past three months.

For a diabetic this kind of test is very important because a person diagnosed with diabetes must be able to titrate in order to have a good blood sugar reading.

`