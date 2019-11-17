De oil company bring more eye pass pun Guyana

Eye pass is a bad thing. That is how dem have de saying bout when fowl eye pass corn. Nuff big people knock some children between dem sense and nonsense because of eye pass. So all through de time dem boys been pun de earth dem try to avoid eye pass.

Suddenly one oil company tekking eye pass to anodda level. Of course, in Guyana dem got something wuss than eye pass. Guyanese women know it as R*ss pass and that is wha de oil company doing to Guyana.

It order two big ship that cost so much money that dem boys can’t count it. De company preparing to expand its operations but de Energy Company decide that things should slow down. Imagine de shock when dem boys hear how de oil company actually tell Guyana to shut up.

It place de orders fuh de oil ships although Guyana tell de company to hold its horses. Is like de company behaving like an adult to a child or a bad man to ordinary people. “Is who you talking to?” That is r*ss pass.

Is like a man hire a contractor to build he house. Something happen and de man ask de contractor to hold off a bit. However, de contractor decide to go and buy de materials and de paint and everything to build de house.

Then he carry de expense and give it to de man. He got to be smoking weed to believe de man gun pay him. That is de same case wid de oil company.

Dem boys want to know who gun pay fuh de oil ships after Guyana tell dem to hold dem hand. If dem go ahead and build it then dem know who gun pay for it. If dem believe Guyana gun pay for it, then is real eye pass.

Of course is SBM building de oil vessels and dem boys find out that nuff bribe does pass. Now dem wondering how many Guyanese get money in dem pocket from de same company that building de vessels although Guyana seh hold you horses.

Talk half and watch de eye pass